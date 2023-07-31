Alex Pereira explains why he wants UFC trilogy with Israel Adesanya at middleweight: “Nothing more fair”
Last weekend, Alex Pereira defeated Jan Blachowicz via decision in his light heavyweight debut. While he’s certainly interested on hunting down another title at 205 pounds, he also hasn’t forgotten about his rivalry with Israel Adesanya.
Last November, ‘Poatan’ knocked Adesanya out to become the new UFC middleweight champion. Then, this past April, Adesanya returned the favor to reclaim the gold.
Many fans have since been asking about the possibility of a trilogy between them in the future. In the eyes of Pereira, that’ll happen eventually – but not at light heavyweight.
“Before my last fight happened, when I made weight, I told the guys that I was going to take a break from the weight class for now,” Pereira said via a Portuguese translator. “It was getting hard a little bit, making weight in a short span of time. So I went up to light heavyweight now. I want to do one more fight at light heavyweight, take some time from all those cuts, and then I actually want to fight in the lower weight class again, middleweight.
Pereira’s big plan
“Because in my mind we are 1-1 at middleweight. I won one at middleweight, Israel won the other one, so nothing more fair than making the trilogy at middleweight.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
Regardless of where and when it happens, nobody can deny that this would be another must-see collision.
Are you interested in seeing a third fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira? Can you picture it happening by the end of next year in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
