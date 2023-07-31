Alex Pereira explains why he wants UFC trilogy with Israel Adesanya at middleweight: “Nothing more fair”

By Harry Kettle - July 31, 2023
Alex Pereira has explained why he wants a possible trilogy bout with Israel Adesanya to take place at middleweight.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira

Last weekend, Alex Pereira defeated Jan Blachowicz via decision in his light heavyweight debut. While he’s certainly interested on hunting down another title at 205 pounds, he also hasn’t forgotten about his rivalry with Israel Adesanya.

RELATED: JAN BLACHOWICZ RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING SPLIT DECISION LOSS TO ALEX PEREIRA AT UFC 291: “THEY ROBBED ME”

Last November, ‘Poatan’ knocked Adesanya out to become the new UFC middleweight champion. Then, this past April, Adesanya returned the favor to reclaim the gold.

Many fans have since been asking about the possibility of a trilogy between them in the future. In the eyes of Pereira, that’ll happen eventually – but not at light heavyweight.

“Before my last fight happened, when I made weight, I told the guys that I was going to take a break from the weight class for now,” Pereira said via a Portuguese translator. “It was getting hard a little bit, making weight in a short span of time. So I went up to light heavyweight now. I want to do one more fight at light heavyweight, take some time from all those cuts, and then I actually want to fight in the lower weight class again, middleweight.

Pereira’s big plan

“Because in my mind we are 1-1 at middleweight. I won one at middleweight, Israel won the other one, so nothing more fair than making the trilogy at middleweight.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Regardless of where and when it happens, nobody can deny that this would be another must-see collision.

Are you interested in seeing a third fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira? Can you picture it happening by the end of next year in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson issues statement following loss to Bobby Green at UFC 291: "I believe he knew what he was doing when he poked my eye"

Chris Taylor - July 30, 2023
Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier remains positive following UFC 291 loss to Justin Gaethje: "My life is good"

Fernando Quiles - July 30, 2023

Dustin Poirier is taking his UFC 291 defeat to Justin Gaethje in stride.

Kevin Holland Michael Chiesa
Michael Chiesa

Kevin Holland urges Michael Chiesa to retire following UFC 291: "You're never gonna get a title"

Fernando Quiles - July 30, 2023

Kevin Holland gave a brutally honest take on Michael Chiesa’s fighting future following UFC 291.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya lashes out at Sean Strickland over remarks about fighting on 5 weeks' notice: “You’re not doing nothing special”

Fernando Quiles - July 30, 2023

Israel Adesanya has fired back at Sean Strickland over a recent tweet.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis explains why he removed his trunks following 33-second TKO win at UFC 291: “My d*ck has a mind of its own”

Fernando Quiles - July 30, 2023

Derrick Lewis did Derrick Lewis things at UFC 291.

Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa issues statement following submission loss to Kevin Holland at UFC 291: “I ain’t done yet”

Fernando Quiles - July 30, 2023
Jan Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz releases statement following split decision loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 291: "They robbed me"

Jeffrey Walter - July 29, 2023

Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has issued a statement following his split decision loss to Alex Pereira at tonight’s UFC 291 event.

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje responds to callout from Conor McGregor

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023

Justin Gaethje has responded after being called out by former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier reacts following knockout loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023

Dustin Poirier spoke with reporters shortly following his knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in tonight’s UFC 291 main event.

Derrick-Lewis
UFC 291

UFC 291 Bonus Report: Derrick Lewis one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023

The Octagon returned to Salt Lake City for tonight’s UFC 291 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2.