Alex Pereira explains why he wants UFC trilogy with Israel Adesanya at middleweight: “Nothing more fair”

Alex Pereira has explained why he wants a possible trilogy bout with Israel Adesanya to take place at middleweight.

Last weekend, Alex Pereira defeated Jan Blachowicz via decision in his light heavyweight debut. While he’s certainly interested on hunting down another title at 205 pounds, he also hasn’t forgotten about his rivalry with Israel Adesanya.

Last November, ‘Poatan’ knocked Adesanya out to become the new UFC middleweight champion. Then, this past April, Adesanya returned the favor to reclaim the gold.

Many fans have since been asking about the possibility of a trilogy between them in the future. In the eyes of Pereira, that’ll happen eventually – but not at light heavyweight.

“Before my last fight happened, when I made weight, I told the guys that I was going to take a break from the weight class for now,” Pereira said via a Portuguese translator. “It was getting hard a little bit, making weight in a short span of time. So I went up to light heavyweight now. I want to do one more fight at light heavyweight, take some time from all those cuts, and then I actually want to fight in the lower weight class again, middleweight.