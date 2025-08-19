What’s next for the stars of UFC 319?

By Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025

The UFC was in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, August 16, for a solid UFC 319 card. The main event saw middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis defending his belt against Khamzat Chimaev. The co-main event saw Lerone Murphy taking on newly signed Aaron Pico.

Ultimately, it was Chimaev who dominated Du Plessis in all five rounds as he controlled him on the ground for a lopsided win to become the new champ. In the co-main event, Murphy scored a stunning first-round highlight-reel KO win. Following UFC 319, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the event.

Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is the new UFC middleweight champion as he dominated Dricus Du Plessis in all five rounds. Chimaev was able to take the South African down at will and control him to get the win.

Chimaev’s first title defense should be against the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho, which headlines UFC Paris on September 6. But, if Chimaev does turn around in Abu Dhabi as he says, it’s likely they won’t be ready to make that turnaround, so Anthony Hernandez could get his shot.

Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis lost his middleweight title at UFC 319, as he was dominated by Khamzat Chimaev. Du Plessis couldn’t defend Chimaev’s takedowns. It will be something he needs to work on if he works his way back up to a rematch.

A logical next fight for Du Plessis is to take on Reinier de Ridder in a No. 1 contender fight. This is a fight that the fans want to see, and it can headline a Fight Night card sometime in early 2026, with the winner getting a title shot.

Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy took this fight against Aaron Pico on short notice at UFC 319 and made a statement. Despite being unbeaten, Murphy had struggled to get much hype.

However, at UFC 319, Murphy scored a spinning back elbow KO of Pico in the first round to make a statement. After the win, Alexander Volkanovski called out Murphy, and that fight should be next and should happen in December.

Aaron Pico

Aaron Pico entered the UFC with a ton of hype and was already taking shots at Alexander Volkanovski. However, Pico got caught by an elbow and was knocked out.

After the loss at UFC 319, Pico will take a ton of time off to make sure his brain is healthy for his return. When he does return, Pico will need a step-down in competition, and a fight against veteran Andre Fili makes sense. Fili is coming off an upset win over Christian Rodriguez, and it will be a good test for both fighters.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aaron Pico Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev Lerone Murphy UFC

Related

Jon Jones Octagon

Jon Jones 'optimistic' he will be part of White House event despite Dana White's comments

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's dominant win over Dricus Du Plessis: 'Not what I expected'

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was surprised by how the UFC 319 main event played out.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis

Dana White assess Dricus du Plessis' performance in UFC 319 blowout loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 18, 2025

Dana White has some thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ performance at UFC 319.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC fight
Khamzat Chimaev

If you didn't like Khamzat Chimaev's performance at UFC 319, that's on you, says MMA legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 18, 2025

One MMA legend is baffled by the reaction to Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant UFC 319 showing.

Alexander Volkanovski and Lerone Murphy
Lerone Murphy

Alexander Volkanovski doubles down on timeframe for next UFC title fight amid Lerone Murphy's KO win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 18, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski wants to give Lerone Murphy a crack at UFC gold before 2025 is out.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319 corner

Dricus du Plessis' head coach opens up on Khamzat Chimaev loss at UFC 319

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev Daniel Cormier
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev could move up to light heavyweight, says former UFC champion

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley believes that Khamzat Chimaev could make the move up to light heavyweight following his middleweight title triumph.

Aaron Pico
UFC

Aaron Pico releases statement following KO defeat at UFC 319

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

UFC newcomer Aaron Pico has released a statement in the wake of his nasty knockout loss to Lerone Murphy.

Curtis Blaydes, UFC, MMA
UFC

Curtis Blaydes confirms he will not compete in the UFC for the rest of 2025

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes has said that he will not compete inside the Octagon for the remainder of the year.

Carlos Prates, UFC Kansas City, MMA
Leon Edwards

Carlos Prates calls for intriguing fight against former UFC welterweight champion

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

UFC star Carlos Prates has called for a potential showdown with former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.