Reinier de Ridder explains why he’s a ‘big challenge’ for Khamzat Chimaev

Reinier de Ridder is hopeful to get the next middleweight title shot.

de Ridder was in attendance at UFC 319 for the middleweight title fight that saw Khamzat Chimaev become the new champ with a dominant performance against Dricus Du Plessis. Following his win, Chimaev said he wants to turn around quickly and fight in Abu Dhabi in October, which de Ridder is more than ready for.

If Reinier de Ridder does get the title shot against Khamzat Chimaev, he has plenty of confidence that he will be able to hand ‘Borz’ his first career loss.

“I believe I am a very big challenge for him. I’m interested to see what happens in the fight, of course. If I get taken down, perfect; if I take him down, perfect,” de Ridder said to Submission Radio. “If we are still standing, also great. I think I have a good chance of doing well in this fight. And, I really hopeful we can get it done.”

Reinier de Ridder believes his grappling would be the difference. He believes he could finish Khamzat Chimaev from his back or on top.

“I have some sneaky stuff from the bottom. I can really make it hard on him once I put him on the back, I think I have a good chance in this fight,” de Ridder said.