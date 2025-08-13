Aaron Pico continues feud, fires back at Alexander Volkanovski: ‘Your time is coming’

Aaron Pico is continuing to take shots at UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Pico is set to make his promotional debut in the co-main event of UFC 319 against Lerone Murphy. Ahead of his debut, Pico has taken shots at Volkanovski as he’s been confident he will be the one to dethrone the champ.

After Pico’s comments, Volkanovski spoke on FOX Sports Australia and claimed he’d mop the floor with Pico if they were to fight.

“You’ve got to think that,” Volkanovski said about Aaron Pico. “That’s perfectly fine. Everyone has a puncher’s chance, so he does have big hands. He is an All-American wrestler. But I’ll tell you right now, what’s the bet if we were to wrestle, I’d embarrass him there anyway? That’s the thing. A lot of people want to be like, ‘Oh, I did this, I did that.’ Like I haven’t faced them guys in the gym.

“It excites me because I reckon I’d crumble him in the wrestling department,” Volkanovski added. “He might be good for one takedown, two takedowns – if he even gets me down, I’m straight back up. Watch him not want to clinch up anymore after that. His best bet is to obviously try and land a big shot. Other than that, I mop the floor with him.”