Aaron Pico continues feud, fires back at Alexander Volkanovski: ‘Your time is coming’
Aaron Pico is continuing to take shots at UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
Pico is set to make his promotional debut in the co-main event of UFC 319 against Lerone Murphy. Ahead of his debut, Pico has taken shots at Volkanovski as he’s been confident he will be the one to dethrone the champ.
After Pico’s comments, Volkanovski spoke on FOX Sports Australia and claimed he’d mop the floor with Pico if they were to fight.
“You’ve got to think that,” Volkanovski said about Aaron Pico. “That’s perfectly fine. Everyone has a puncher’s chance, so he does have big hands. He is an All-American wrestler. But I’ll tell you right now, what’s the bet if we were to wrestle, I’d embarrass him there anyway? That’s the thing. A lot of people want to be like, ‘Oh, I did this, I did that.’ Like I haven’t faced them guys in the gym.
“It excites me because I reckon I’d crumble him in the wrestling department,” Volkanovski added. “He might be good for one takedown, two takedowns – if he even gets me down, I’m straight back up. Watch him not want to clinch up anymore after that. His best bet is to obviously try and land a big shot. Other than that, I mop the floor with him.”
Aaron Pico fires back at Alexander Volkanovski
After Alexander Volkanovski’s comments, Aaron Pico fired back at the featherweight champ at UFC 319 media day.
“Well, it would be five rounds, so I think I’m going to land a left hook or a right hand, so I can put him out. But, I’m new guy in this organization, and I’m just gonna be upfront. To have his attention, that’s a good thing,” Pico said at media day. “But I have to take care of Lerone Murphy. That’s all I’m focused on. But Volkanovski has it coming. Yeah, he’s not an easy guy to fight, and I’m aware of that. I look at who he’s fought in terms of high-level wrestlers, and he’s never fought a high-level wrestler like me. Your time is coming.”
If Aaron Pico can go out and beat Lerone Murphy at UFC 319, he would be in line to get a crack at Volkanovski for the belt. And, as they continue to take shots at one another, it will only add to the suspense of the fight.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Aaron Pico Alex Volkanovski UFC