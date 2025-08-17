UFC 319 Results: Lerone Murphy KO’s Aaron Pico (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 319 results, including the featherweight co-main event between Lerone Murphy and Aaron Pico.

Murphy (17-0-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past April, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Josh Emmett. ‘The Miracle’ won all five of his most recent Octagon appearances by decision, with his last finish coming in October of 2021, when he knocked out Makwan Amirkhani.

Meanwhile, Aaron Pico (13-5 MMA) will be making his highly anticipated UFC debut this evening in Chicago. The former Bellator standout will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming over Henry Corrales by way of first-round TKO.

Round one of the UFC 319 co-main event begins and Aaron Pico comes forward quickly. He lands a good jab and then a hard straight right. A left hook to the body now from the former Bellator standout. Pico forces the clinch. Murphy doing a good job of controlling his arms. Pico with two heavy left hooks to the body. Lerone Murphy answers with a right hook. The fighters clinch and Pico is able to get the fight to the floor. ‘The Miracle’ quickly scrambles back up to his feet. Another big takedown by Aaron Pico. He lands a pair of elbows before Lerone stands back up. Murphy with a nice knee to the body. A spinning elbow from Murphy and Pico is out cold. WOW!

LERONE MURPHY SLEEPS AARON PICO IN ROUND 1!!!! OH MY GOODNESS!!!!! #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/dyhx2S3O7c — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 17, 2025

Official UFC 319 Results: Lerone Murphy def. Aaron Pico via KO (spinning elbow) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Murphy fight next following his KO victory over Pico this evening in Chicago?