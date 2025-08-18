Jon Jones ‘optimistic’ he will be part of White House event despite Dana White’s comments

By Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes he will be part of the White House card.

Jon Jones Octagon

After Jones announced his retirement, White revealed the plan to host a UFC event on the White House lawn for the 4th of July. Following the announcement, Jones ended his retirement in hopes of being on that card. However, White has shot that down, saying there isn’t a chance ‘Bones’ will be on the card as he can’t trust him.

“Let me ask you, what do you think Jon would do in the next couple of months that would make me trust putting him on the White House card?” White said after UFC 319. “So I already said that I don’t trust him. And you’re asking me what could he do for me to trust him in the next three months? You don’t trust him! I don’t talk to him either. I haven’t talked to him at all. If I had to make odds, it’s a billion-to-one that I put Jon Jones on the White House card.”

Jon Jones hopeful to be on White House card

It was a bold comment from Dana White shutting down any chance of Jon Jones competing on the card. But Jones is still holding out hope he can be on the card.

“Despite the odds, I’m still training and optimistic about the possibility of being part of the White House event. At the end of the day, Dana is the boss and it’s his call whether I compete that night or not,” Jones wrote on X. “I do know Dana was really excited about the fight, and the door hasn’t been completely closed. That’s all a guy like me really needs. It sounds like another awesome goal to be inspired by. Sometimes in life, we’re not going to reach everything we set out to do and that’s okay. But I like my chances… After all, one in a billion is exactly what it took to end up as Jon ‘Bones’ Jones in the first place.”

Although Jones is hopeful he will be on the card, it does seem unlikely that it will happen due to White’s comments. But, it does appear that Jones is at least interested in making a comeback.

Jon Jones is 28-1 and one NC as a pro and coming off a TKO win over Stipe Miocic to defend his heavyweight belt.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Jon Jones UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's dominant win over Dricus Du Plessis: 'Not what I expected'

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025
Dricus du Plessis UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis

Dana White assess Dricus du Plessis' performance in UFC 319 blowout loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 18, 2025

Dana White has some thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ performance at UFC 319.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC fight
Khamzat Chimaev

If you didn't like Khamzat Chimaev's performance at UFC 319, that's on you, says MMA legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 18, 2025

One MMA legend is baffled by the reaction to Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant UFC 319 showing.

Alexander Volkanovski and Lerone Murphy
Lerone Murphy

Alexander Volkanovski doubles down on timeframe for next UFC title fight amid Lerone Murphy's KO win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 18, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski wants to give Lerone Murphy a crack at UFC gold before 2025 is out.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319 corner
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis' head coach opens up on Khamzat Chimaev loss at UFC 319

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

Dricus du Plessis’ head coach Morne Visser has opened up on his student’s defeat at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev last weekend.

Khamzat Chimaev Daniel Cormier

Khamzat Chimaev could move up to light heavyweight, says former UFC champion

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025
Aaron Pico
UFC

Aaron Pico releases statement following KO defeat at UFC 319

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

UFC newcomer Aaron Pico has released a statement in the wake of his nasty knockout loss to Lerone Murphy.

Curtis Blaydes, UFC, MMA
UFC

Curtis Blaydes confirms he will not compete in the UFC for the rest of 2025

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes has said that he will not compete inside the Octagon for the remainder of the year.

Carlos Prates, UFC Kansas City, MMA
Leon Edwards

Carlos Prates calls for intriguing fight against former UFC welterweight champion

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

UFC star Carlos Prates has called for a potential showdown with former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Michael Page UFC 319 victory
Michael Page

Michael Page open to facing fellow UFC 319 winner: 'That's a great fight'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Michael Page wouldn’t mind throwing leather with another UFC 319 winner.