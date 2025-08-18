Jon Jones ‘optimistic’ he will be part of White House event despite Dana White’s comments

Jon Jones hopeful to be on White House card

It was a bold comment from Dana White shutting down any chance of Jon Jones competing on the card. But Jones is still holding out hope he can be on the card.

Despite the odds, I’m still training and optimistic about the possibility of being part of the White House event. At the end of the day, Dana is the boss and it’s his call whether I compete that night or not. I do know Dana was really excited about the fight, and the door hasn’t… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) August 18, 2025

“Despite the odds, I’m still training and optimistic about the possibility of being part of the White House event. At the end of the day, Dana is the boss and it’s his call whether I compete that night or not,” Jones wrote on X. “I do know Dana was really excited about the fight, and the door hasn’t been completely closed. That’s all a guy like me really needs. It sounds like another awesome goal to be inspired by. Sometimes in life, we’re not going to reach everything we set out to do and that’s okay. But I like my chances… After all, one in a billion is exactly what it took to end up as Jon ‘Bones’ Jones in the first place.”

Although Jones is hopeful he will be on the card, it does seem unlikely that it will happen due to White’s comments. But, it does appear that Jones is at least interested in making a comeback.

Jon Jones is 28-1 and one NC as a pro and coming off a TKO win over Stipe Miocic to defend his heavyweight belt.