UFC 312 Weigh-in Results: Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland make championship weight

By Fernando Quiles - February 7, 2025

The UFC 312 weigh-ins have wrapped up, and fans will be happy to know that the marquee bouts have been made official.

Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland weigh-in

Of course, that includes the UFC middleweight title rematch between 185-pound champion Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. In their first meeting back in early 2024, du Plessis took the gold from Strickland via split decision. Can Strickland regain the middleweight prize?

That won’t be the first title match of the night, as Zhang Weili looks for a successful UFC women’s strawweight title defense against Tatiana Suarez. Du Plessis, Strickland, Weili, and Suarez all made championship weight.

RELATED: UFC 312 LOSES FIGHT JUST BEFORE WEIGH-INS

UFC 312 Weigh-in Results: One Fight Cancelled, Title Bouts Intact

There was one bout cancellation before the weigh-ins even began. HyunSung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel was pulled from the card due to “weight management issues” on  Tumendemberel’s end. The good news is that this was the only hiccup, as the rest of the fighters on the card tipped the scales and hit their targets.

Here’s a look at the full UFC 312 weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Dricus du Plessis (185) vs. Sean Strickland (185)
  • Zhang Weili (115) vs. Tatiana Suarez (114.5)
  • Justin Tafa (266) vs. Talisson Teixeira (263)
  • Jimmy Crute (206) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (205)
  • Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Francisco Prado (170.5)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Jack Jenkins (146) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5)
  • Tom Nolan (155.5) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (156)
  • Wang Cong (125) vs. Bruna Brasil (125.5)
  • Aleksandre Topuria (135.5) vs. Colby Thicknesse (135.5)

Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Jonathan Micallef (170) vs. Kevin Jousset (171)
  • Kody Steele (156) vs. Rongzhu (156)
  • Quillan Salkilld (156) vs. Anshul Jubli (155.5)
  • HyunSung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel*

*- This bout was cancelled prior to the weigh-ins

UFC 312 goes down this Saturday inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. It’ll be the second UFC pay-per-view event of 2025. BJPenn.com will have you covered throughout the show with live results and video highlights. We’ll also be bringing you post-fight coverage right after UFC 312 concludes, as well as all day Sunday. Be sure to peep our homepage before the first preliminary bout begins so you don’t miss any of our coverage.

