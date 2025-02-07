UFC 312 Weigh-in Results: Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland make championship weight

The UFC 312 weigh-ins have wrapped up, and fans will be happy to know that the marquee bouts have been made official.

Of course, that includes the UFC middleweight title rematch between 185-pound champion Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. In their first meeting back in early 2024, du Plessis took the gold from Strickland via split decision. Can Strickland regain the middleweight prize?

That won’t be the first title match of the night, as Zhang Weili looks for a successful UFC women’s strawweight title defense against Tatiana Suarez. Du Plessis, Strickland, Weili, and Suarez all made championship weight.

