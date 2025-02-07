UFC fighter Lucas Alexander hospitalized due to paint fumes at UFC venue

Alexander reveals health issues

“On Saturday, we arrived at the locker rooms around 2:30pm and there was a really strong smell of paint fumes with seemingly no air circulation throughout the room. The ones close to me know I suffer with severe sinus issues when it comes to different smells and seasonal allergies. For 3 hours I felt dizzy, had low energy and felt like I could fall asleep any minute. By the time I was supposed to warm up, I could tell I was super flat. I did what I could regardless of the situation.

“After the fight I was taken to the hospital due to shortness of breath and over the next several hours couldn’t stop a runny nose, sneezing, couching and wheezing. I have videos from hours after the fight where my voice is gone, my nose is stuffed closed and I felt sick.

“After not sleeping the whole night, I went back to the hospital the next morning and received a breathing treatment with cortisol to open my lungs and sent home with an inhaler to use multiple times a day.

“Like I said before, I will take nothing from Grad and his team but I know for a fact I had a great camp and was very well prepared. It’s really disappointing to have my last fight on my contract go out like that knowing I was not 100% myself due to reasons out of my control. But this is not the end. I am picking up the pieces and will be back again. I’ve done it once before and I know I will do it again. Thank you to the real fans who’ve been rocking with me from the jump.”