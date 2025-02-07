UFC 312 loses fight just before weigh-ins

UFC 312 has lost a fight just minutes before weigh-ins today, dropping the official fight card to 12 bouts this weekend.

In the Ultimate Fighting Championship, we see the best fight the best in mixed martial arts. More often than not, the bouts that are booked will hold together and will lead to an incredible evening of action. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case, and it isn’t uncommon for fights to fall through – even incredibly close to fight night itself.

It’s been going on for years now. There are plenty of reasons for that, with the forefront issues being weight cutting and general injuries. More often than not there’s not a whole lot that can be done about it, but for the promotion and for the fans, it’s disappointing, especially if it’s a contest they’ve been looking forward to for quite some time.

At UFC 312, the scheduled contest between HyunSung Park and Nyamjargal Tumendemberel will no longer be going ahead. The news was announced by Jon Anik during the official weigh-ins for the event this morning.