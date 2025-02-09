UFC 312 Results: Dricus du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 312 results, including the middleweight title fight rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

Du Plessis (22-2 MMA) and Strickland (29-6 MMA) originally collided at UFC 297 in January of 2024, with ‘DDP’ emerging victorious by way of split decision to become the promotion‘s new middleweight champion.

Since then, Dricus Du Plessis has gone on to successfully defend the 185lbs strap on one occasion, submitting former champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305 last August.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland has also fought once since losing his title to the South African thirteen months ago. The brash American defeated Paulo Costa by split decision at UFC 302 last June in New Jersey.

Round one of the UFC 312 main event begins and Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland trade jabs to start. Du Plessis with a body kick. Strickland with a low kick. ‘DDP’ returns fire with one of his own. A nice head kick from the champ. He throws another and then a solid low kick. Strickland with a jab. He attempts another but it is blocked. A good low kick from the champ in return. Both men are trying to establish their jabs. ‘DDP’ with a kick to the body. He comes over the top with a left hook that misses. Sean Strickland with a front kick to the body. Dricus du Plessis with a side kick and then an outside low kick. Another jab from the challenger. Du Plessis with a spinning back kick. Another high kick partially connects for the champ. Strickland with a good jab in return. One minute remains in the opening round. Du Plessis with a right hand and then another left high kick. He goes to the body and then lands a straight right up the middle. The fighters trade kicks. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 312 main event begins and Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland are right back to trading strikes. Good jabs and low kicks from both men. A nice body kick lands for the champ. The challenger with a good counter right. ‘DDP’ leaps in with one of his own. He tries a 1-2, but the American answers with a pair of good jabs. That got Du Plessis’ attention. The champ answers with a nice jab of his own. A high kick also partially connects. Another good high kick connects with the chin of Strickland. The output from ‘DDP’ has him winning this fight. A couple of good low kicks from Dricus du Plessis. Sean Strickland with a jab. Another good high kick from the South African. More low kicks and jabs exchanged. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 312 main event begins and Dricus du Plessis lands another good kick to start. Sean Strickland with a right over the top. ‘DDP’ with a jab and then a body kick. Good right hands from both men. Dricus continues to be the busier fighter thus far. He lands a nice body kick. Strickland answers with a jab. He rips the body and then lands a left hook upstairs. ‘DDP’ with a straight right in return. The crown is growing a bit restless as some boos emerge. Strickland with a nice right hand. ‘DDP’ continues to work the body. He lands a nice low kick. A big spinning back fist from the champ. ‘Tarzan’ ate that and seems unfazed. Another good right from the former champ. He’s doing better this round but still needs to increase the volume. A big spinning back elbow by the champ. That was nice. He throws a left high kick that is blocked. Strickland with a jab. ‘DDP’ shoots in and lands the first takedown of the fight.

Round four of the UFC 312 main event begins and Dricus du Plessis is back to work with his jab and then a low kick. Sean Strickland doubles up on his jab. ‘DDP’ with a solid jab and then a kick to the body. He lands a front kick to the body of the challenger. Another right hand and Strickland is stunned. His nose is broken and now he is backing up. Dricus du Plessis smells blood and is on the attack. Sean Strickland answers with a left hook. ‘DDP’ is really pressing the action now. He wants the finish. A nice short right connects. Now a low kick from the champ. Stickland’s nose is a bloody mess. Still, he lands a good counter left. Good right hands from both men. Two minutes remain. Another big 1-2 from the champ. Strickland is hanging in there. He lands a nice counter right. Another big 1-2 from ‘DDP’. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 312 headliner begins and Sean Strickland is going to need a finish. He gets off a couple of good jabs. ‘DDP’ with a nice right hand. He goes to the body and then lands another right hand. A body kick and then a low kick. A wheel kick misses, but the champ follows up with a right hand that connects flush. Strickland grimaces. More good punches and volume from the champ. He is in cruise control. Strickland with a right hand counter. That won’t be enough. This one is over and going to the judges’ scorecards.

Official UFC 312 Results: Dricus du Plessis def. Sean Strickland by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 49-46)

