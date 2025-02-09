Pros react after Dricus du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland at UFC 312

Tonight’s UFC 312 event was headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight title fight rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

Du Plessis (23-2 MMA) and Strickland (29-7 MMA) had originally met back at UFC 297 in January of 2024. That night it was ‘DDP’ who emerged victorious by way of split decision to become the promotion‘s new middleweight champion.

Since then, Dricus Du Plessis went on to successfully defend the 185lbs strap on one occasion, submitting former champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305 last August.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland had also fought on one occasion since losing his title to the South African thirteen months ago. The brash American had defeated Paulo Costa by split decision at UFC 302 last June in New Jersey.

Tonight’s UFC 312 main event resulted in another five-round war between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. However, this time around there was no debate as to who won the fight, as ‘DDP’ controlled and battered the American for all five rounds. After 25-minutes of action, it was more than clear that Du Plessis had done enough to walk away with a lopsided decision victory.

Official UFC 312 Results: Dricus du Plessis def. Sean Strickland by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2’ below:

Dricus Du Plessis is going to knock Sean Strickland out in the second round #UFC312 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 9, 2025

Does that staph infection mess with Stricklands cardio? 👀 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) February 9, 2025

“Saturday we’re gonna go to war” … continues the trend of teep/jab all round 1 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 9, 2025

2-0 driscus — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 9, 2025

The damage is adding up on both men.

But DDP still slightly higher output. 2-0 #UFC312 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 9, 2025

30-27 Du Plessis. The champ has found his rhythm and is landing the cleaner shots #UFC312 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 9, 2025

DDP is just not allowing Strickland to get a rhythm. Up 3-0. #UFC312 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 9, 2025

Strickland is building for a late finish!!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 9, 2025

Ddp just knows how to win night every body — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 9, 2025

Reminiscent of MacDonald vs Lawler. A broken nose, with 5min left to fight can be career-ending. You just can’t take damage the same after that. This last round is gonna be tough. Hail Mary efforts from Sean? — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 9, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Du Plessis defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 312:

#ANDSTILL!!! Dricus was a man on a mission tonight #UFC312 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 9, 2025

Biggest bullshit is this fight 🥱🥱🥱 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 9, 2025

DDP truly did level up. #UFC312 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 9, 2025

Well let me tell you something guys Sean sucks — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 9, 2025

I can be double champ pretty easily — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 9, 2025

Who would you like to see Dricus du Plessis fight next following his victory over Sean Strickland this evening in Sydney?