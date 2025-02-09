Pros react after Dricus du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland at UFC 312

By Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 312 event was headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight title fight rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

Du Plessis (23-2 MMA) and Strickland (29-7 MMA) had originally met back at UFC 297 in January of 2024. That night it was ‘DDP’ who emerged victorious by way of split decision to become the promotion‘s new middleweight champion.

Since then, Dricus Du Plessis went on to successfully defend the 185lbs strap on one occasion, submitting former champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305 last August.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland had also fought on one occasion since losing his title to the South African thirteen months ago. The brash American had defeated Paulo Costa by split decision at UFC 302 last June in New Jersey.

Tonight’s UFC 312 main event resulted in another five-round war between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. However, this time around there was no debate as to who won the fight, as ‘DDP’ controlled and battered the American for all five rounds. After 25-minutes of action, it was more than clear that Du Plessis had done enough to walk away with a lopsided decision victory.

Official UFC 312 Results: Dricus du Plessis def. Sean Strickland by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Du Plessis defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 312:

Who would you like to see Dricus du Plessis fight next following his victory over Sean Strickland this evening in Sydney?

