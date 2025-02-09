Pros react after Weili Zhang defeats Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312

Tonight’s UFC 312 event was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez.

Zhang (26-3 MMA) was looking to earn her third consecutive title defense when she made the walk to the Octagon this evening in Australia. ‘Magnum’ was most previously seen in action at last April’s historic UFC 300 event, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Yan Xiaonan.

Meanwhile, Tatiana Suarez (10-1 MMA) entered her first career UFC title fight sporting an unblemished professional record, her most previous appearance resulting in a second-round submission victory over former champion Jessica Andrade.

Tonight’s UFC 312 co-main event proved to be another dominant showing from Weili Zhang. After a tough opening round, ‘Magnum’ was able to get her striking going in the second frame and continued to unload on the challenger for the next three rounds of the fight. In addition to dominating the standup, Zhang actually got the better of Suarez in the grappling from rounds 2-5.

Official UFC 312 Results: Weili Zhang def. Tatiana Suarez by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 49-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Zhang vs. Suarez’ below:

This fight is going to be crazy. Two of the best! #UFC312 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 9, 2025

10-9 Suarez. But Weili stormed back late and very well may have stolen the round on a judge’s scorecard. This is a chess match! #UFC312 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 9, 2025

Definite momentum shift. I have it tied at one piece. #UFC312 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 9, 2025

29-28 Zhang. Weili is showing why she’s one of the greatest female fighters of all-time!!! #UFC312 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 9, 2025

Zhang ain’t slippery she’s just stronger than a mother fucker lmfao — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 9, 2025

2-1 Weili. Defending takedowns nicely and landing that right hand. #UFC312 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 9, 2025

3-1 Weili. Suarez needs something big to happen. #UFC312 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 9, 2025

Tatiana Suarez needs a finish in this fifth and final round. Shock the world! #UFC312 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 9, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Weili Zhang defeating Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312:

Weili is a damn beast 😳 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) February 9, 2025

Weili needs to move up in weight and challenge Valentina Shevchenko to become double champ. The only fight that makes sense! #UFC312 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 9, 2025

Zhang Weili 🐐’d — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) February 9, 2025

Who would you like to see Weili Zhang fight next following her victory over Tatiana Suarez this evening in Sydney?