Pros react after Weili Zhang defeats Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312

By Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 312 event was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez.

Zhang Weili Joe Rogan UFC 292

Zhang (26-3 MMA) was looking to earn her third consecutive title defense when she made the walk to the Octagon this evening in Australia. ‘Magnum’ was most previously seen in action at last April’s historic UFC 300 event, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Yan Xiaonan.

Meanwhile, Tatiana Suarez (10-1 MMA) entered her first career UFC title fight sporting an unblemished professional record, her most previous appearance resulting in a second-round submission victory over former champion Jessica Andrade.

Tonight’s UFC 312 co-main event proved to be another dominant showing from Weili Zhang. After a tough opening round, ‘Magnum’ was able to get her striking going in the second frame and continued to unload on the challenger for the next three rounds of the fight. In addition to dominating the standup, Zhang actually got the better of Suarez in the grappling from rounds 2-5.

Official UFC 312 Results: Weili Zhang def. Tatiana Suarez by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 49-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Zhang vs. Suarez’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Weili Zhang defeating Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312:

Who would you like to see Weili Zhang fight next following her victory over Tatiana Suarez this evening in Sydney?

