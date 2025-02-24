Georges St-Pierre reveals insane brick story from rivalry with Matt Serra

By Harry Kettle - February 24, 2025

Georges St-Pierre had an interesting way of managing his rivalry with Matt Serra – by carrying around a brick with his name on it.

Georges St-Pierre

As we know, Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. In the eyes of many, he is the de-facto GOAT – with only Jon Jones being a contender in that particular debate.

It’s been many years since he retired but when he did so, it gave fans and media members alike the opportunity to reflect on the career that St-Pierre had. He truly was one of the best to ever do it, although in his career, he did have a few setbacks.

One of the big ones was his stunning upset loss to Matt Serra. While he did avenge that defeat in their rematch, the first fight haunted him for a while, as he noted in a recent chat with Matt himself.

St-Pierre discusses Serra issue

“You were haunting my mind,” the Canadian told Serra recently when the two spoke about their rivalry.

“I wanted to get back and erase that mistake so the sports psychologist said to me, ‘Georges, you carry a lot of bricks’. So he made me, he wrote (your name on a brick) and made me carry a brick in my training bag with your name on it.

“I carried that in my bag for weeks and weeks and weeks and it was getting heavy because when you go in Tristar, you have to go up the stairs and already my bag is heavy, I thought this is getting ridiculous,” he continued.

“I was calling him like, ‘Can I get rid of the brick, it’s ridiculous?’, he was like, ‘Nope’, and I kept carrying it and I was like, ‘I’m very tired now, can I get rid of the brick?’, he was like, ‘Yes’.

“So I went near the river, grabbed the brick, and threw it in the river and it sounds weird but it’s an action that I did that manifests, that had a psychological manifestation on me because I felt like, relief,” he said.

