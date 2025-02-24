Georges St-Pierre reveals insane brick story from rivalry with Matt Serra

Georges St-Pierre had an interesting way of managing his rivalry with Matt Serra – by carrying around a brick with his name on it.

As we know, Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. In the eyes of many, he is the de-facto GOAT – with only Jon Jones being a contender in that particular debate.

It’s been many years since he retired but when he did so, it gave fans and media members alike the opportunity to reflect on the career that St-Pierre had. He truly was one of the best to ever do it, although in his career, he did have a few setbacks.

One of the big ones was his stunning upset loss to Matt Serra. While he did avenge that defeat in their rematch, the first fight haunted him for a while, as he noted in a recent chat with Matt himself.