Demetrious Johnson reacts to Henry Cejudo’s third straight loss at UFC Seattle
MMA legend Demetrious Johnson has given his reaction to Henry Cejudo suffering his third straight defeat at UFC Seattle.
In the main event of UFC Seattle, Henry Cejudo suffered some bad luck. In addition to a few other fouls, he was subjected to a nasty eye poke that eventually rendered him unable to continue in the contest.
From there, because the bout had gone past the third round, we went to the scorecards for a decision. In the end, it was Yadong who managed to come out on top with a win to his name.
Regardless of the controversy, many have been thinking about what exactly should come next for Cejudo now. Recently, even his old rival Demetrious Johnson has weighed in.
Johnson’s view on Cejudo’s future
“Now he’s on a three-fight losing streak, what is he doing next?” Johnson asked. “I don’t see the point of it…the likelihood of Henry Cejudo getting opportunities to keep on fighting number one contenders over and over again, I just don’t see it happening. Not saying that it can’t, but I don’t see it happening…
“Would I like to see Henry Cejudo retire? Yeah, I think so. He’s beaten me, flyweight champion, defended the belt, bantamweight champion…that’s more than half of the m—–f—— on the roster are ever going to do…man almost went blind…he’s got a great podcast with Kamaru Usman, two beautiful children, beautiful wife, businesses, there’s no reason to fight and keep risking his health.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
What do you make of Demetrious Johnson suggesting Henry Cejudo should retire from mixed martial arts? What is your favorite memory from the career of ‘Triple C’ thus far? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
