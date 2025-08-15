Dricus Du Plessis reveals middleweight contender that has impressed him the most: ‘He looked incredible’

By Cole Shelton - August 15, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis has been impressed with one surging middleweight contender.

Dricus du Plessis press conference

Du Plessis is set to defend his middleweight title in the main event of UFC 319 against Khamzat Chimaev. It’s a highly anticipated fight, and if the South African wins, he will have options for his next title defense. He could face the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho, Reinier de Ridder, or Anthony Hernandez.

Although Hernandez isn’t ranked in the top five, Du Plessis has been impressed with him and what he has done in the division.

“Anthony Hernandez, I have to say. His last fight against Doldize was very, very impressive,” Du Plessis said at UFC 319 media day of which contender has impressed him. “Of course the fight with RDR and Whittaker, that was a big test for him, but it was a very, very, very close fight. Some could say dodgy decision, others say it’s the right decision. I don’t even have an opinion on the decision.

“If they gave that fight to Rob, I would 100 percent agree. If they gave it to RDR like they did, I 100 percent agree. It’s one of those fights, but Hernandez was the one. Obviously Dolidze was ranked No. 9 when they fought, but he looked incredible in that fight. He looked incredible. Nobody’s ever done that to Dolidze,” Du Plessis added.

With Dricus Du Plessis being impressed by Anthony Hernandez, perhaps that is the next title fight. But, before Du Plessis can think about that, he needs to beat Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 319.

Dricus Du Plessis says the middleweight division is exciting again

Not only has Du Plessis been impressed with some middleweight contenders, but he believes the division is exciting again.

The South African believes middleweight is one of the best divisions in the sport and says it’s good for the division.

“Man, what a time to be the middleweight champion of the world. It’s an exciting division, and I love it. I love it because there’s a lot of guys in the division, there’s a lot of movement, and there’s so many guys putting up their hand to be at the top of the division,” Du Plessis said.

Du Plessis is looking to defend his middleweight title for the third time at UFC 319.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev training

Former Khamzat Chimaev rival makes UFC 319 prediction for Dricus du Plessis fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 15, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan UFC walkout
Ilia Topuria

UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan turns heads with recent comments on Ilia Topuria's striking

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 15, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has made some bold comments about Ilia Topuria’s striking.

UFC Octagon Live
UFC

UFC 319 fight cancelled just one day prior to event due to weigh-in debacle

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 15, 2025

The UFC 319 weigh-ins didn’t take place without some drama, and one fight has been canned as a result.

Bobby Green
UFC

King Green reveals that he can't walk after late UFC 319 withdrawal

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC veteran King Green has admitted that he can’t walk after he withdrew from his Diego Ferreira fight at UFC 319.

Khamzat Chimaev enters UFC Octagon
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis wonders how Khamzat Chimaev would handle his first career MMA loss

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has questioned how Khamzat Chimaev would handle his first loss in mixed martial arts.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya reveals his Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev prediction

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025
Conor McGregor, Dana White
Dana White

Dana White discusses Conor McGregor and Jon Jones possibly fighting at UFC White House

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has discussed the possibility of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones competing at the White House.

Dustin Poirier UFC press conference
UFC

ATT Teammate on Dustin Poirier avoiding a mistake Anderson Silva made

Dylan Bowker - August 14, 2025

Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier had a trilogy clash for the ages at UFC 318, with a training partner of the latter discussing the swan song of ‘The Diamond’. Krzysztof Jotko recently bested Marek Mazuch at Oktagon 74: Bolander vs. Szabová on August 9th. Jotko appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts and touched on several subjects. Topics not just related to his Oktagon MMA efforts, but focused on his American Top Team compatriot, Poirier, hanging up the gloves in July. Jotko has a history with both of the headliners from UFC 318, considering he beat Marc-André Barriault on a Holloway undercard at UFC 240. Also, the Polish pugilist competed on the first Poirier versus Justin Gaethje event during his UFC tenure. When asked for his thoughts on the Poirier versus Holloway trilogy that headlined UFC 318, Jotko said, “We was hanging out with Dustin for this fight. He was here in Florida for our camp. He was so excited for this fight. He do everything, what he can do the best. I know the rest is what it is, but fight was good. Was like three or four knockdown there. So I think [that] was a good war for the end of his career. He still is good, you know, even if you don’t win this fight, you know.” Dustin Poirier avoided the mistake that Anderson Silva made, per Jotko In terms of the post-fight hype packages to revere the MMA icon and the UFC’s post-fight presentation for the former interim UFC lightweight champion who is now riding off into the sunset, Jotko stated, “Yeah, Dustin Poirier is a long, long time with the sport, you know. Of course like we fighters, like anyone, he have a lot of injuries, you know. He do this, he [is] like 35 years old [36 years old as of January 19th], and I think it’s the perfect moment for him to finish career. So he don’t; like he say, he don’t want to get beat up from some new people, you know.” “The new generation people come there, fresh with less miles, and just beat him up for the end of the career. This is no good. You know, like a couple people do this. Like Johny Hendricks, Anderson Silva, you know, a lot of people get smashed before they finish their career. I think this was the perfect [thing] for Dustin, you know, perfect decision.” freestar.config.enabled_slots.push({ placementName: "bjpenn_medrec_right_1", slotId: "bjpenn_medrec_right_33" }); freestar.config.enabled_slots.push({ placementName: "bjpenn_medrec_right_2", slotId: "bjpenn_medrec_right_34" });

Drakkar Klose
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Drakkar Klose says he's 'going to strike' with Edson Barboza: 'Should be a great night for me'

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2025

Drakkar Klose will be fighting with his brother on his mind again.

Alex Pereira, UFC 313
UFC

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev 2 will "play [out] the same" per Ex-UFC vet

Dylan Bowker - August 14, 2025

Alex Pereira has made demonstrable improvements in his anti-wrestling, but a former UFC veteran still doesn’t think it’s enough to make a Magomed Ankalaev rematch play out any differently than their first fight. Pereira vs. Ankalaev 2 is set for UFC 320 on October 4th, with the former looking to claim light heavyweight gold once again from the man who took it from him. Krzysztof Jotko touched upon this UFC 205 pound championship rematch during an interview on Bowks Talking Bouts ahead of his eventual Oktagon 74 win that saw him advance in the Tipsport Gamechanger tournament.