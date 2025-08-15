Dricus Du Plessis reveals middleweight contender that has impressed him the most: ‘He looked incredible’

Dricus Du Plessis has been impressed with one surging middleweight contender.

Du Plessis is set to defend his middleweight title in the main event of UFC 319 against Khamzat Chimaev. It’s a highly anticipated fight, and if the South African wins, he will have options for his next title defense. He could face the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho, Reinier de Ridder, or Anthony Hernandez.

Although Hernandez isn’t ranked in the top five, Du Plessis has been impressed with him and what he has done in the division.

“Anthony Hernandez, I have to say. His last fight against Doldize was very, very impressive,” Du Plessis said at UFC 319 media day of which contender has impressed him. “Of course the fight with RDR and Whittaker, that was a big test for him, but it was a very, very, very close fight. Some could say dodgy decision, others say it’s the right decision. I don’t even have an opinion on the decision.

“If they gave that fight to Rob, I would 100 percent agree. If they gave it to RDR like they did, I 100 percent agree. It’s one of those fights, but Hernandez was the one. Obviously Dolidze was ranked No. 9 when they fought, but he looked incredible in that fight. He looked incredible. Nobody’s ever done that to Dolidze,” Du Plessis added.

With Dricus Du Plessis being impressed by Anthony Hernandez, perhaps that is the next title fight. But, before Du Plessis can think about that, he needs to beat Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 319.