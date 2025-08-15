Dricus Du Plessis reveals middleweight contender that has impressed him the most: ‘He looked incredible’
Dricus Du Plessis has been impressed with one surging middleweight contender.
Du Plessis is set to defend his middleweight title in the main event of UFC 319 against Khamzat Chimaev. It’s a highly anticipated fight, and if the South African wins, he will have options for his next title defense. He could face the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho, Reinier de Ridder, or Anthony Hernandez.
Although Hernandez isn’t ranked in the top five, Du Plessis has been impressed with him and what he has done in the division.
“Anthony Hernandez, I have to say. His last fight against Doldize was very, very impressive,” Du Plessis said at UFC 319 media day of which contender has impressed him. “Of course the fight with RDR and Whittaker, that was a big test for him, but it was a very, very, very close fight. Some could say dodgy decision, others say it’s the right decision. I don’t even have an opinion on the decision.
“If they gave that fight to Rob, I would 100 percent agree. If they gave it to RDR like they did, I 100 percent agree. It’s one of those fights, but Hernandez was the one. Obviously Dolidze was ranked No. 9 when they fought, but he looked incredible in that fight. He looked incredible. Nobody’s ever done that to Dolidze,” Du Plessis added.
With Dricus Du Plessis being impressed by Anthony Hernandez, perhaps that is the next title fight. But, before Du Plessis can think about that, he needs to beat Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 319.
Dricus Du Plessis says the middleweight division is exciting again
Not only has Du Plessis been impressed with some middleweight contenders, but he believes the division is exciting again.
The South African believes middleweight is one of the best divisions in the sport and says it’s good for the division.
“Man, what a time to be the middleweight champion of the world. It’s an exciting division, and I love it. I love it because there’s a lot of guys in the division, there’s a lot of movement, and there’s so many guys putting up their hand to be at the top of the division,” Du Plessis said.
Du Plessis is looking to defend his middleweight title for the third time at UFC 319.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dricus du Plessis UFC