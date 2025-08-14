Dricus Du Plessis plans to make Khamzat Chimaev ‘quit’ at UFC 319: ‘Let’s go full speed’

By Cole Shelton - August 13, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis is looking to make Khamzat Chimaev quit at UFC 319 to retain his middleweight title.

Dricus Du Plessis

Du Plessis is headlining UFC 319 on Saturday in Chicago against Chimaev in a highly anticipated fight. Heading into the bout, Du Plessis is the betting underdog, as many expect Chimaev to finish him early. However, the South African has confidence he will be able to outwork Chimaev and tire him out to make him quit.

“I’m going out there to fight the way (I fight) and see what happens. He didn’t change his game plan with Robert Whittaker because it was a five-rounder,” Du Plessis said at UFC 319 media day. “That kind of already gives me the sense that he’s not gonna think about the five rounds when he should be. Five rounds is a long time, and I am not scared to get into that dark place. We’ve seen that. If we go full speed, you know, I can fight tired all day. I’ve done that many times. So, let’s go for it. Let’s go from the first bell to the last. Let’s go full speed and see who quits.”

Dricus Du Plessis has been known for his cardio and output in the later rounds, and he expects that to be the difference against Chimaev on Saturday night at UFC 319.

Dricus Du Plessis oozing with confidence ahead of UFC 319

Part of the reason why Du Plessis is so confident is due to the way he fights.

The middleweight champion believes he has all the tools to get his hand raised, but he isn’t going to change the way he fights at all.

“I’m not going out there to fight his fight,” Du Plessis said. “I’m going out there to do what Dricus does, and that is be a world champion.”

Du Plessis is 23-2 as a pro and coming off the win over Sean Strickland to defend his belt for the second time.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA

Former Sean Strickland Foe Agrees With Suspension, Found Incident "Very Funny"

Dyla Bowker - August 13, 2025
Dricus du Plessis Alex Pereira
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis Teammate “Wasn’t Shocked” He Finished Former Alex Pereira Foe Faster Than ‘Poatan'

Dyla Bowker - August 13, 2025

Alex Pereira has a run of emphatic finishes that looms large over many in the sport. But a teammate of Dricus du Plessis was able to finish a prior ‘Poatan’ opponent even more succinctly than the Brazilian KO artist.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319, MMA, Nassourdine Imavov
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis opens up on hotel run-in with Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 319: 'Won't be any antics'

Cole Shelton - August 13, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev ran into each other at the fighter hotel ahead of UFC 319.

Aaron Pico, Alexander Volkanovski
Alex Volkanovski

Aaron Pico continues feud, fires back at Alexander Volkanovski: 'Your time is coming'

Cole Shelton - August 13, 2025

Aaron Pico is continuing to take shots at UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Dana White Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has lofty hopes for UFC broadcast deal with Paramount

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 13, 2025

Joe Rogan believes the UFC’s new broadcast deal with Paramount will be massive for MMA.

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC press conference

Alexander Volkanovski responds to UFC 319 fighter who vows to finish him: 'I'd crumble him'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 13, 2025
Dricus Du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis downplays claims that Khamzat Chimaev is bigger than him: 'You'll see' at UFC 319

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 13, 2025

Dricus du Plessis has responded to those who think Khamzat Chimaev is significantly bigger than him.

Dricus Du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 319 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev title fight

Cole Shelton - August 13, 2025

In the main event of UFC 319, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Dricus Du Plessis takes on Khamzat Chimaev. Heading into the fight, Du Plessis is a +180 underdog while the challenger is a -235 favorite on FanDuel.

Dana White, UFC 315
UFC

Dana White trashes UFC hopefuls after 'weird night' of Contender Series: 'Don't waste your time'

BJ Penn Staff - August 13, 2025

Contender Series, a run of live fights that airs on Tuesdays each summer, is now one of the main ways Dana White and his UFC team scout new talent.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC
UFC

PHOTO | Khamzat Chimaev gets custom shorts for UFC 319 title fight

BJ Penn Staff - August 13, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev is the latest UFC fighter to get a pair of custom shorts.