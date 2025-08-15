When Mike Tyson “Knocked some memory out of” the Father of a BKB 44 Fighter
Mike Tyson is one of the most well-regarded knockout artists in combat sports history, but the father of a multi-time bare knuckle title challenger’s claim to fame involves going the distance with a young ‘Iron’ Mike.
Tommy Turner touched upon this ahead of his clash with Michael Santos at BKB 44: Denver Brawl V on August 16th.
