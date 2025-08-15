When Mike Tyson “Knocked some memory out of” the Father of a BKB 44 Fighter

“Yeah. So, it’s kind of funny. That was his claim to fame, right? He never turned pro. He ended up going in the military. He went through BUD/S SEAL training, stuff like that. Was a combat engineer, I believe, which was like bombs and explosives and stuff like that.”

“But, you know, his claim to fame was, Mike knocked everybody out and I just got my butt whooped for three rounds straight, but he didn’t knock me out. He goes, “But I don’t remember like the next day or that day.” He goes, “He like knocked some memory out of me for a couple days.””

“But, the cool part is, so my dad, Mike is a pigeon guy. Rollers and homing pigeons, right? So my dad and and I growing up, that was kind of my chore was taking care of these birds. So they talked to each other and found out they both have the same love in these fancy pigeons.”

“So I remember as a kid getting a a live bird box and it didn’t say his name, but it was from Brownsville, New York, and I remember hearing my dad go, “Yeah, I got to send Mike some birds back.” So they did like a swap. So that was pretty cool, you know. So I’ve never met Mike, but always one of our favorites.”