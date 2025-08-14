Mike Perry Makes BKFC Return Against Longtime Conor McGregor Rival

Mike Perry will be making his long-awaited BKFC return after over a year outside of their squared circle. He will be taking on someone who has been in the crosshairs of Conor McGregor a time or two. Mike Perry will headline BKFC’s first event in the state of New Jersey. ‘Platinum’ is set to knuckle up and toe the line against Jeremy Stephens. ‘The King of Violence’ will throw down with Stephens in a clash at 175 pounds. This headlining bout is set for October 4th in Newark.

The announcement was made official earlier today during The Ariel Helwani Show. That program featured BKFC promotional figurehead, David Feldman as a featured guest to announce it. Perry embarks on his return to the world of gloveless combat after his last fight for BKFC in April 2024. That outing saw Perry finish former BKFC titleholder Thiago Alves at KnuckleMania IV.

Perry’s overall BKFC record stands at 5-0 overall, with several notable wins on it. Perry has victories over current BKFC welterweight champion Julian Lane and surging UFC contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page. Perry also beat former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez on his bare-knuckle resume prior to that.

The last time Perry was seen in live competition was last July against Jake Paul. ‘Platinum’ got finished inside the distance during their gloved boxing bout.