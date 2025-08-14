Mike Perry Makes BKFC Return Against Longtime Conor McGregor Rival

By Dyla Bowker - August 13, 2025

Mike Perry will be making his long-awaited BKFC return after over a year outside of their squared circle. He will be taking on someone who has been in the crosshairs of Conor McGregor a time or two. Mike Perry will headline BKFC’s first event in the state of New Jersey. ‘Platinum’ is set to knuckle up and toe the line against Jeremy Stephens. ‘The King of Violence’ will throw down with Stephens in a clash at 175 pounds. This headlining bout is set for October 4th in Newark.

Mike Perry Conor McGregor

The announcement was made official earlier today during The Ariel Helwani Show. That program featured BKFC promotional figurehead, David Feldman as a featured guest to announce it. Perry embarks on his return to the world of gloveless combat after his last fight for BKFC in April 2024. That outing saw Perry finish former BKFC titleholder Thiago Alves at KnuckleMania IV.

Perry’s overall BKFC record stands at 5-0 overall, with several notable wins on it. Perry has victories over current BKFC welterweight champion Julian Lane and surging UFC contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page. Perry also beat former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez on his bare-knuckle resume prior to that.

The last time Perry was seen in live competition was last July against Jake Paul. ‘Platinum’ got finished inside the distance during their gloved boxing bout.

Mike Perry’s BKFC Return and other opponents discussed before Stephens was locked in

Conversely, Stephens also has a spotless record in the world of bare-knuckle boxing. Stephens is returning to BKFC after a brief return effort in the UFC against Mason Jones in Iowa. ‘Lil Heathen’ began his BKFC journey with a win over fellow former UFC veteran Jimmie Rivera, with a follow-up victory over then-ranked lightweight contender Bobby Taylor. Those wins transpired at BKFC 56 and BKFC 65, respectively.

The most recent win that Stephens secured in bare-knuckle fighting came against the aforementioned Eddie Alvarez when Stephens stopped the former Bellator MMA champion inside the distance at BKFC KnuckleMania V in January.

Mike Perry is back in the world of bare knuckle, and although Stephens also boasts an unbeaten record in the world of glvoed combat, he was not the initially targeted opponent for ‘Platinum’. During his chat with Ariel Helwani, Feldman referenced that the promotion initially tried to book Darren Till against Perry for this Fall fight. But the two sides could not come to terms on a contractual agreement.

Robbie Lawler was also teased as a potential opponent for Perry several times. But the BKFC figurehead mentioned that the former UFC welterweight champion is still contractually bound to the MMA powerhouse. Feldman mentioned that he theorizes Lawler will stay retired. This has now created a lane for Stephens to potentially capitalize on.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC Mike Perry

Related

Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold unloads on bare-knuckle boxing in heated rant: 'Who’s willing to lose their face first'

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2025
Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Mike Perry meet in feisty face-off

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor and BKFC sensation Mike Perry met once again in a pretty heated face-off during a press conference last night.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

BKFC boss confirms talks with UFC legend Nate Diaz

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025

BKFC boss David Feldman has confirmed that the promotion is still interested in making a deal to sign Nate Diaz.

Sean Strickland, Mike Perry, UFC, BKFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

Mike Perry opens up on sparring with UFC star Sean Strickland: 'It’s not something I prepared myself for'

BJ Penn Staff - June 12, 2025

Mike Perry recently linked up for a sparring session with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry boxing
Jake Paul

Mike Perry issues warning to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr regarding Jake Paul’s boxing power

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2025

BKFC star Mike Perry has issued a warning to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr regarding the surprising power of his former foe Jake Paul.

Mike Perry, Robbie Lawler

Mike Perry questions whether Robbie Lawler is scared to fight him in BKFC

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2025
Darren Till and Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Darren Till shuts down talk of possible Mike Perry fight

Harry Kettle - May 28, 2025

Former UFC star Darren Till has given his updated thoughts on a potential showdown between himself and Mike Perry.

Sean Strickland, Mike Perry, UFC, BKFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

WATCH | Former UFC champ Sean Strickland spars with BKFC star 'Platinum' Mike Perry

BJ Penn Staff - May 27, 2025

Neither Sean Strickland nor Mike Perry has a fight booked right now. That didn’t stop the former UFC champ and current BKFC star from getting together in Las Vegas for a spirited sparring session.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC, MMA, Power Slap
Jessica-Rose Clark

Jairzinho Rozenstruik set to meet Power Slap veteran in first fight since UFC exit

BJ Penn Staff - May 19, 2025

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is no longer a member of the UFC heavyweight roster, but is combat sports career will continue.

Jessica Eye, UFC, BKFC
BKFC

Jessice Eye makes bare knuckle debut against fellow UFC veteran at BKFC 76

BJ Penn Staff - May 15, 2025

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Jessica Eye is set to make her bare knuckle debut at BKFC 76 on June 21. Her opponent on the card, which will go down in Fort Worth, Texas, will be fellow UFC veteran Mariya Agapova.