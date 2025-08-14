BKB Champion “Giggled” at Luke Rockhold’s Anti-Bare Knuckle Comments

By Dyla Bowker - August 13, 2025

Luke Rockhold recently ranted about the sport of bare knuckle fighting with one of BKB’s champions offering up a response to those criticisms from the former UFC champion.

Luke Rockhold Mike Perry

Khortni Kamyron prepares to make history and become BKB’s first ever two division champion among women’s fighters. She will get this chance when she battles Paty Juarez in a rematch for the BKB lightweight crown at BKB 44: Denver Brawl V on August 16th.

Kamyron also fought on the same BKFC card that Rockhold headlined against Mike Perry in a contest where double K fought Gabrielle Roman to a majority draw at BKFC 41.
Luke Rockhold has not spoken that favorably about the sport of bare knuckle saying things like it’s not a fight, that it as a dumba** sport, and things of that persuasion. When the BKB super lightweight champion was asked for her thoughts on some of Rockhold’s recent comments on the art of gloveless combat, Kamyron said,
“I saw that. I saw that post on Instagram this morning actually and I kind of giggled. You know, each person has their own opinion and their own feelings. He; I think maybe his perception of things, he likes utilizing all of the tools that he’s trained, right? Like I have to honestly disagree that it’s not a sport because it is.”
“There’s definitely strategies to everything we’re doing. We’re not just going in there and getting in a bar fight, right? Like there’s strength and conditioning aspects behind it. There is fight IQ, you know, and stuff like that. So, you know, his opinion is his opinion. Totally fine. Mine is mine. I respectfully disagree with the way he views it.”

Luke Rockhold would be down for more bare knuckle under certain conditions

Referencing another interview that Luke Rockhold did where he said that he would be more down for a bare knuckle fight if there were opportunities to throw kicks.
When mentioning that the Rockhold situation could ultimately amount to a different strokes for different folks sort of situation, Kamyron stated,

