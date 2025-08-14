BKB Champion “Giggled” at Luke Rockhold’s Anti-Bare Knuckle Comments
Luke Rockhold recently ranted about the sport of bare knuckle fighting with one of BKB’s champions offering up a response to those criticisms from the former UFC champion.
Khortni Kamyron prepares to make history and become BKB’s first ever two division champion among women’s fighters. She will get this chance when she battles Paty Juarez in a rematch for the BKB lightweight crown at BKB 44: Denver Brawl V on August 16th.
“I saw that. I saw that post on Instagram this morning actually and I kind of giggled. You know, each person has their own opinion and their own feelings. He; I think maybe his perception of things, he likes utilizing all of the tools that he’s trained, right? Like I have to honestly disagree that it’s not a sport because it is.”“There’s definitely strategies to everything we’re doing. We’re not just going in there and getting in a bar fight, right? Like there’s strength and conditioning aspects behind it. There is fight IQ, you know, and stuff like that. So, you know, his opinion is his opinion. Totally fine. Mine is mine. I respectfully disagree with the way he views it.”