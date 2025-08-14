BKB Champion “Giggled” at Luke Rockhold’s Anti-Bare Knuckle Comments

Luke Rockhold recently ranted about the sport of bare knuckle fighting with one of BKB’s champions offering up a response to those criticisms from the former UFC champion.

Khortni Kamyron prepares to make history and become BKB’s first ever two division champion among women’s fighters. She will get this chance when she battles Paty Juarez in a rematch for the BKB lightweight crown at BKB 44: Denver Brawl V on August 16th.

Kamyron also fought on the same BKFC card that Rockhold headlined against Mike Perry in a contest where double K fought Gabrielle Roman to a majority draw at BKFC 41.

Luke Rockhold has not spoken that favorably about the sport of bare knuckle saying things like it’s not a fight, that it as a dumba** sport, and things of that persuasion. When the BKB super lightweight champion was asked for her thoughts on some of Rockhold’s recent comments on the art of gloveless combat, Kamyron said,