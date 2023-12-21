Dricus Du Plessis believes he’s gotten in the head of Sean Strickland following UFC 296: “I can’t believe how easy it was to mentally trigger him”

By Susan Cox - December 20, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis believes he’s already in the head of middleweight champion Sean Strickland following UFC 296.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 296 took place last Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event saw action both inside and outside of the Octagon.

Both Du Plessis and Strickland were in the audience watching UFC 296 play out. It didn’t take long before the two opponents came to physical blows, causing security to intervene and escort ‘Tarzan’ out of the arena.

While the altercation happened outside the cage, it won’t be long before the two will meet inside the cage for a middleweight title fight at UFC 297. Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA), the current middleweight champion, will square off with Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) on Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

It was during a recent backstage interview with Megan Olivi of ‘ESPN MMA’ that Du Plessis shared how he believes he’s gotten in Strickland’s head:

“I’m 5-0 in the T-Mobile Arena and tonight it officially became 6-0. It’s probably not a good example, but here we are, things happen… The fact that he’s triggered, I don’t give a damn about that.”

Continuing Dricus Du Plessis said:

“Right now, he needs to get calm in his head. He needs to gain his composure. I know I’m not the champ yet, so I shouldn’t be really giving the champ advice. But, that would be my advice. Gather your composure, be calm. You make mistakes when you’re not calm. I’m cool as a cucumber… The fact that he’s triggered only plays to my advantage. I can’t believe how easy it was to mentally trigger him.”

Do you agree with ‘Stillnocks’ that he’s at an advantage coming into UFC 297 because of his ability to trigger Strickland?

Would you like to see the 29 year old dethrone Strickland in the new year?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC UFC 297

