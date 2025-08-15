Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev 2 will “play [out] the same” per Ex-UFC vet

By Dylan Bowker - August 14, 2025
Alex Pereira has made demonstrable improvements in his anti-wrestling, but a former UFC veteran still doesn’t think it’s enough to make a Magomed Ankalaev rematch play out any differently than their first fight. Pereira vs. Ankalaev 2 is set for UFC 320 on October 4th, with the former looking to claim light heavyweight gold once again from the man who took it from him.

Krzysztof Jotko touched upon this UFC 205 pound championship rematch during an interview on Bowks Talking Bouts ahead of his eventual Oktagon 74 win that saw him advance in the Tipsport Gamechanger tournament.

Alex Pereira, UFC 313

Going through Jotko’s X page circa February 2022, Jotko mentioned then that months prior, he had agreed to fight Pereira, only for ‘Poatan’ to end up fighting Bruno Silva towards the end of 2021.

When addressing the situation with those ‘Poatan’ related tweets from years ago and offering up his thoughts on the rematch with Pereira and Ankalaev, Krzysztof Jotko said,

“I think this fight [Pereira vs. Ankalaev II] [is] going to play [out] the same like the last fight, you know. I think Alex make the money. He have his moments and now I think it’s Ankalaev’s moment. You know, the moment change. Yes, I have offered fights to Alex. I think it was the second fight of Alex in the UFC.”

“I have offered to fight him for like a six, eight weeks short, short notice. But I agree, I want to fight him. But eventually he cancel this fight and he choose different opponents, you know. Because he said my fight with me, fighting him going to be boring. But I don’t know if it’s going to be boring.”

“I think for his second fight he was not that experienced in the wrestling. I was looking for my best in the wrestling. I would try to take him down and try to choke him or maybe break him [with] the ground and pound. So, you know, I don’t know how this fight [himself vs. Pereira] will happen. That never happened.”

Alex Pereira’s grappling growth, per one of the UFC’s most demonstrably effective middleweight grapplers ever

Krzysztof Jotko was at one point the number one UFC middleweight of all time for great takedown defense, and was still among the top-ranked 185-pound UFC fighters ever, related to this specific statistic up until quite recently. In that context, when asked if he thinks Pereira has shown marked improvement in his wrestling game throughout his UFC tenure, Jotko stated,

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira UFC

Related

Cory Sandhagen

PFL Finalist: "I could see a Cory Sandhagen flying knee" at UFC 320

Dylan Bowker - August 14, 2025
Lerone Murphy and Aaron Pico
Lerone Murphy

UFC 319 featherweight Lerone Murphy views fight against Aaron Pico as title eliminator

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 14, 2025

Could Lerone Murphy and Aaron Pico be fighting for a crack at UFC gold?

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 319 guest could be the next challenger for Dricus du Plessis or Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 14, 2025

Another special guest has been added to the attendee list for UFC 319.

Dricus du Plessis press conference
Michael Page

UFC 319 fighter will never bet against Dricus du Plessis again if he defeats Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 14, 2025

One prominent UFC 319 fighter won’t be doubting Dricus du Plessis any longer if he retains his gold on Saturday.

Kristaps Porzingis MMA
UFC

7-foot-tall NBA star planning MMA career after retirement from basketball

BJ Penn Staff - August 14, 2025

NBA star Kristaps Porzingis is planning on trying his hand at MMA when his basketball career concludes.

Diego Ferreira

Diego Ferreira vs King Green off UFC 319

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2025
Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC 312, Results, UFC
UFC

Dricus du Plessis believes he'd be close to middleweight GOAT status with win over Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2025

Dricus du Plessis believes he’ll be getting closer to middleweight GOAT status if he’s able to defeat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

Michael Page, UFC 299, Pros react, UFC
Michael Page

Michael Page welcomes praise from UFC commentator Joe Rogan

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2025

Michael Page, aka MVP, has welcomed recent praise from UFC commentator Joe Rogan ahead of UFC 319.

Carlos Prates
Geoff Neal

Carlos Prates believes a KO win over Geoff Neal puts him back in the welterweight mix

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2025

Carlos Prates believes he’ll be right back in the mix with the top welterweight contenders if he can defeat Geoff Neal.

UFC CEO Dana White
UFC

Dana White admits challenges that face potential UFC White House event

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has spoken about some of the challenges that the promotion faces for its proposed UFC White House event.