Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev 2 will “play [out] the same” per Ex-UFC vet
Krzysztof Jotko touched upon this UFC 205 pound championship rematch during an interview on Bowks Talking Bouts ahead of his eventual Oktagon 74 win that saw him advance in the Tipsport Gamechanger tournament.
Going through Jotko’s X page circa February 2022, Jotko mentioned then that months prior, he had agreed to fight Pereira, only for ‘Poatan’ to end up fighting Bruno Silva towards the end of 2021.
“I think this fight [Pereira vs. Ankalaev II] [is] going to play [out] the same like the last fight, you know. I think Alex make the money. He have his moments and now I think it’s Ankalaev’s moment. You know, the moment change. Yes, I have offered fights to Alex. I think it was the second fight of Alex in the UFC.”
“I have offered to fight him for like a six, eight weeks short, short notice. But I agree, I want to fight him. But eventually he cancel this fight and he choose different opponents, you know. Because he said my fight with me, fighting him going to be boring. But I don’t know if it’s going to be boring.”
“I think for his second fight he was not that experienced in the wrestling. I was looking for my best in the wrestling. I would try to take him down and try to choke him or maybe break him [with] the ground and pound. So, you know, I don’t know how this fight [himself vs. Pereira] will happen. That never happened.”
Alex Pereira’s grappling growth, per one of the UFC’s most demonstrably effective middleweight grapplers ever
Krzysztof Jotko was at one point the number one UFC middleweight of all time for great takedown defense, and was still among the top-ranked 185-pound UFC fighters ever, related to this specific statistic up until quite recently. In that context, when asked if he thinks Pereira has shown marked improvement in his wrestling game throughout his UFC tenure, Jotko stated,
