Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev 2 will “play [out] the same” per Ex-UFC vet

“I think this fight [Pereira vs. Ankalaev II] [is] going to play [out] the same like the last fight, you know. I think Alex make the money. He have his moments and now I think it’s Ankalaev’s moment. You know, the moment change. Yes, I have offered fights to Alex. I think it was the second fight of Alex in the UFC.”

“I have offered to fight him for like a six, eight weeks short, short notice. But I agree, I want to fight him. But eventually he cancel this fight and he choose different opponents, you know. Because he said my fight with me, fighting him going to be boring. But I don’t know if it’s going to be boring.”

“I think for his second fight he was not that experienced in the wrestling. I was looking for my best in the wrestling. I would try to take him down and try to choke him or maybe break him [with] the ground and pound. So, you know, I don’t know how this fight [himself vs. Pereira] will happen. That never happened.”