Donald Trump cools down rhetoric towards Joe Rogan after RFK Jr. support: “I think he’s good at what he does!”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has changed his tune on UFC commentator Joe Rogan following the broadcaster’s public support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Rogan, a longtime UFC analyst, recently had some positive things to say about Kennedy before the independent presidential candidate withdrew from the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election. Kennedy has since endorsed Trump before the Republican candidate’s battle against U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Despite the podcaster never formally endorsing a presidential candidate, Trump was critical of Rogan’s perceived endorsement of Kennedy. He hinted that Rogan would be booed during his next appearance at a UFC event.

After Kennedy joined forces with Trump, the former president changed course on his belittling of Rogan.