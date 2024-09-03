Donald Trump cools down rhetoric towards Joe Rogan after RFK Jr. support: “I think he’s good at what he does!”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has changed his tune on UFC commentator Joe Rogan following the broadcaster’s public support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Rogan, a longtime UFC analyst, recently had some positive things to say about Kennedy before the independent presidential candidate withdrew from the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election. Kennedy has since endorsed Trump before the Republican candidate’s battle against U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.
Despite the podcaster never formally endorsing a presidential candidate, Trump was critical of Rogan’s perceived endorsement of Kennedy. He hinted that Rogan would be booed during his next appearance at a UFC event.
After Kennedy joined forces with Trump, the former president changed course on his belittling of Rogan.
Donald Trump changes tune on Joe Rogan
During a recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Trump pivoted on his fiery remarks towards Rogan.
“Well, I don’t think there was any tension,” Trump said of Rogan. “I’ve always liked him, but I don’t know him. I’ve only seen him when I walk into the arena with Dana [White] and I shake his hand, I see him there. I think he’s good at what he does, but I don’t know about doing his podcast…
“I guess I’d do it, but I haven’t been asked, and I’m not asking them,” Trump continued. “I’m not asking anybody. It’s not really a negotiation, and he’s sort of a liberal guy I guess, from what I understand. But he likes Kennedy, this was before he came in with us, and he’s going to be great…but I like that he likes Kennedy, he’s a different kind of a guy, but he’s got some great things going.”
As of this writing, Rogan has yet to respond to Trump’s latest comments. He’s publically dismissed the idea of hosting Trump on The Joe Rogan Experience.
