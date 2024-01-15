Dominick Cruz recounts the marketing advice he received from Conor McGregor: “Those are moments in time I look back at”

By Susan Cox - January 15, 2024

Dominick Cruz is recounting the marketing advice he received from Conor McGregor.

Dominick Cruz, UFC, Conor McGregor

Cruz (24-4 MMA) last fought and was defeated by Marlon Vera (23-8 MMA) in a bantamweight bout in August of 2022.

‘The Dominator’ spoke on the ‘Anik & Florian’ podcast, reflecting on his career in MMA.

In doing so, the 38-year-old shared a conversation he had with Conor McGregor back in 2014:

“I’ll take you back to one story in particular that I haven’t talked about that I was thinking about the other day. I had just beat Takeya Mizugaki in a minute after a long lay off that everybody said I was doing something that nobody could ever do, ring rust exits blah blah blah all this stuff.”

Dominick Cruz fought and defeated Takeya Mizugaki (23-14 MMA) by KO at UFC 178 in September of 2014.

Continuing, Cruz said:

“I get done and I win and I come up to the top and I’m sitting next to Conor and he’s got his pearl white suit and his hair up with a viking look going on at the time. He shakes my hand and he goes ‘very nice fight, you’re a legend, OG in the sport’ like whatever, like very kind.”

The former two time champion shared the advice the Irishman gave him:

“He goes ‘man, you should go up there and grab those belts, just stand up with them right on your shoulders and just tell everybody that you’re here and that you’re the champion’.”

As for that advice, Dominick Cruz decided to remain ‘humble’:

“I remember looking at him and thinking well he’s really good, he’s gonna rise right up and this is what up and comers look like but I’m just going to keep quiet. I’m gonna sit here and I’m gonna do my job and I’m gonna be respectable and humble because I don’t know what comes next, I just don’t know what comes next and that’s not marketing.”

Concluding, Dominick Cruz reflected on that decision (h/t MMANews):

“Marketing is do it, apologize later if you need to, maybe. I just went the respectful route and those are moments in time I look back at and think that’s the difference in marketing versus not. It’s do you get up there and while I believed in myself, I also just had a different direction in mind whereas Conor would’ve gone up there, grabbed the belt and threw them over his shoulder.”  

What do you think of Cruz’s decision to remain ‘respectful’ back in 2014? Would you like to see the ‘The Dominator’ back in the cage this year?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dominick Cruz UFC

Related

Matt Brown

Matt Brown believes he's the "front-runner" to face "f*****g legend" Jim Miller at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2024
Johnny Walker, UFC Vegas 84, UFC
UFC

Johnny Walker issues statement following knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 84

Susan Cox - January 15, 2024

Johnny Walker has issued a statement following knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 84.

Joe Rogan, Colby Covington, UFC 296, UFC, Trash Talk
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan believes Colby Covington’s brash trash talk “backfired” at UFC 296

Susan Cox - January 15, 2024

Joe Rogan believes Colby Covington’s brash trash talk ‘backfired’ at UFC 296.

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker, UFC, UFC Vegas 84
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev extends unique offer to current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira: “No wrestling”

Harry Kettle - January 15, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev has issued a pretty clear challenge to Alex Pereira ahead of a potential showdown between the two UFC stars.

Ryan Curtis injury
UFC

Conor McGregor rallies behind Irish MMA fighter Ryan Curtis following 'severe' spinal injury

Harry Kettle - January 15, 2024

Conor McGregor is one of many stars who has rallied behind Irish MMA fighter Ryan Curtis following a tragic injury he suffered recently.

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson undergoes surgery to remove bone fragments from his left arm (Video)

Harry Kettle - January 15, 2024
Paul Felder
UFC

Paul Felder admits it would be hard to pass on UFC 300 fight: "I’m leaning toward wanting to do it"

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024

Paul Felder doesn’t know if he’ll ever have another pro MMA fight, but he isn’t shy to admit the thought of another bout is enticing.

Dana White
UFC 297

Fight fans express disappointment over main card lineup for UFC 297: “Looks like a Fight Night”

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024

Fans have shared their views on the UFC 297 card, and it isn’t pretty.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Coach Javier Mendez dismisses Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC return rumors: "Stop all this nonsense"

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024

Javier Mendez has poured cold water on the Khabib Nurmagomedov rumors.

Jon Jones Dana White
Jon Jones

Dana White's shocking text messages on Jon Jones revealed: "Is he still being a scumbag?"

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024

Unsealed documents have revealed a stunning text exchange between UFC CEO Dana White and then-UFC Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta.