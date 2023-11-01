Derrick Lewis warns Jailton Almeida of his ground game ahead of UFC Sao Paulo: “I could get a leg lock on him”

By Cole Shelton - November 1, 2023

Derrick Lewis believes he can hang with Jailton Almeida on the ground if need be.

Derrick Lewis, UFC rankings

Lewis is set to headline UFC Sao Paulo on Saturday against Almeida in a fight that he’s a massive underdog in. Many expect Almeida’s wrestling and grappling to be too much for Lewis, but ‘The Black Beast’ has confidence in himself.

Derrick Lewis knows he has gotten better on the ground and believes if the fight hits the mat he will be fine and be able to get back to his feet. But, he also jokingly isn’t ruling out pulling off a submission of his own and hints at it being a leg lock.

“I think our skills match up pretty well, especially on the ground. I think I can get a leg lock on him early in the first round,” Lewis said at UFC Sao Paulo media day.

In his career, Lewis has only one career submission victory which was back in 2010 in his fourth pro fight. So, if he does submit Jailton Almeida at UFC Sao Paulo it would be a massive surprise. But, even though he joked he’ll submit Jailton Almeida, Lewis knows if he’s going to win it will most likely be by knockout.

When Lewis makes the walk to the Octagon this weekend, he’ll face a hostile crowd in Brazil, but he doesn’t expect that to impact him at all.

“I don’t speak Portuguese so I think I’ll be alright. If they say anything in English, they might get me, but in Portuguese, I’ll be like thank you, thank you, yes, yes,” Lewis said.

Derrick Lewis is coming off a 33-second flying knee KO over Marcos Rogerio de Lima back in July. Prior to that, he lost three straight fights Serghei Spivac, Sergei Pavlovich, and Tai Tuivasa. In his career, Lewis holds notable wins over Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, and Alexander Volkov among others.

Previous Post

Topics:

Derrick Lewis UFC

Related

Dana White

9th Circuit Court rejects UFC's appeal to throw out billion-dollar antitrust lawsuit, trial likely starting in spring 2024

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023
Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Daniel Cormier explains why he's 'all in' on potential Robert Whittaker vs. Kamaru Usman clash

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier is all in on a fight between Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis shoots down question over recent arrest for reckless driving: "That ain't me"

Cole Shelton - November 1, 2023

Derrick Lewis didn’t want to comment on his recent for reckless driving arrest.

Darren Till, UFC London
UFC

Darren Till reportedly set for first fight since UFC exit against Russian internet star Magomed Ismailov

Cole Shelton - November 1, 2023

Darren Till is reportedly getting close to agreeing to his first fight since his UFC exit.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier explains why the UFC won’t be upset over Francis Ngannou’s success against Tyson Fury

Susan Cox - November 1, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining why the UFC won’t be upset over Francis Ngannou’s success against Tyson Fury.

Joe Rogan vents frustration over Fury vs. Ngannou decision, says one judge “should go to jail”

Susan Cox - November 1, 2023
Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC
Dana White

Dan Hardy believes Dana White will do “everything he can” to prevent UFC fighters from following in Francis Ngannou’s footsteps

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2023

Former UFC fighter and commentator Dan Hardy thinks Dana White will do everything in his power to stop UFC fighters from going down Francis Ngannou’s path.

Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Photos | Check out how the MMA world celebrated Halloween

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2023

A parade of stars from the MMA world celebrated Halloween yesterday.

Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

John McCarthy shares theory as to why the UFC didn’t want Stipe Miocic fighting for the interim heavyweight title

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2023

MMA analyst John McCarthy has given his thoughts on why the UFC didn’t want Stipe Miocic in the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295.

Jiri Prochazka
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo shares advice for Jiri Prochazka ahead of UFC 295 title fight with Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2023

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has given Jiri Prochazka some advice ahead of his return to the Octagon.