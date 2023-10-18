UFC 294 | Pro fighters make their picks for Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev:

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: Man, that is gonna be a good fight. I like Usman at 185lbs, but fighting Chimaev on 10 days’ notice in Abu Dhabi is gonna be too much for him.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: Usman gets it done, Chimaev may struggle at 185lbs.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Chimaev. The short notice move won’t help Usman.

Loopy Godinez, UFC strawweight: I got Usman by decision. I think he can keep it standing and be the better striker.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I have to go with Usman on it. I’m worried about the notice, but you don’t just stop being as good as you are because you lost two fights to Leon.

Kyle Nelson, UFC lightweight: Chimaev by ground and pound TKO in the third round. Again short notice for Usman and a new weight class which is a problem.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: Khamzat Chimaev by D’Arce choke. I worry about Usman taking it on short notice and flying to Abu Dhabi. I also think Chimaev will have the strength advantage.

Fighters picking Kamaru Usman: Matt Frevola, Loopy Godinez, Chad Anheliger

Fighters picking Khamzat Chimaev: Billy Quarantillo, Dustin Jacoby, Kyle Nelson, Chris Duncan