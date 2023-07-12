Mark Zuckerberg reacts to recent training session with Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, ‘The Great’ responds

By Susan Cox - July 12, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg has reacted after his recent training session with Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya and ‘The Great’ has responded.

Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Will there be a battle of the billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk?

Well, the Meta CEO is preparing, sporting a training session with UFC champions Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) and Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA).

Adesanya, 33, is hot off a KO victory over Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) last April at UFC 287.

Volkanovski, 34, defeated Yair Rodriguez (15-4 MMA) via TKO just this past weekend at UFC 290.

It was ‘The Last Stylebender’ who posted pics of the training session with the following caption:

“No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business.”

To which Mark Zuckerberg responded on ‘Instagram’:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender)

“It’s an honor to train with you guys!”

The UFC featherweight champion, Alex Volkanovski, responded:

“@zuck you’re a beast! Always great to catch up.”

It was Elon Musk who initially challenged Mark Zuckerberg to an MMA cage fight following the introduction of ‘Threads’, a new ‘Twitter‘ competitor.

While many believed if was all just ‘in fun’, even UFC President, Dana White, has gotten on board with a potential fight between the two superpowers.

Speaking with TSN last week, White talked about the authenticity of such a fight saying:

“100 percent (they want to fight in the UFC). I do (have a date in mind), I’ll announce it when we’re ready. It won’t be UFC 300.”

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre (26-2 MMA) previously posted a picture to ‘Twitter’ alongside Elon Musk during their training session.

Musk, 51 and Zuckerberg, 39, have no combat sports experience but seemingly both are already putting in some training time with professionals in the MMA world.

Should the matchup actually happen, there is no doubt it would create a huge draw and an astronomical amount of revenue.

Would you pay to watch a showdown between the two tech titans?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Israel Adesanya Mark Zuckerberg UFC

