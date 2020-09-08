Daniel Cormier shares his take on what should come first for Nick Diaz

Daniel Cormier has shared his thoughts on the ideal opponent for the return of Nick Diaz.

Cormier has gone from being a two-division champion to one of the UFC’s most celebrated commentators. Now, it appears “DC” is trying his luck at matchmaking. Following his retirement after his Stipe Miocic trilogy bout at UFC 252, the legend is now proposing a welterweight showdown between Leon Edwards and Nick Diaz.

The eldest Diaz brother has been out of action since 2015 but he has been teasing a possible return. The 37-year old has already completed an intense 14-week diet and training regime, according to ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani. He also performed a test weight cut and currently stands at approximately 165-175-pounds, making his return to the 170-pound division completely viable.

Meanwhile, the Birmingham-based standout, Edwards, has been on the sidelines since July 2019 when he defeated Rafael Dos Anjos. He was expected to fight Tyron Woodley in March in an eagerly-anticipated grudge match, however, the coronavirus put a stop their plans. Instead, Woodley ended up facing Gilbert Burns in Las Vegas at the UFC APEX facility. Burns managed to chip away at the former welterweight champion to ultimately claim the decision victory. He is now primed for a title shot against the division’s champion, Kamaru Usman, which is expected to take place in December in the main event of UFC 256.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on their show, DC & Helwani, Cormier explained why he believes Diaz and Edwards is the perfect match to make.

When debating potential opponents for Nick Diaz’s return, @arielhelwani and @dc_mma couldn’t have been further apart. Do you agree with either of them? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ynWk8qqc9L — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 7, 2020

“Put Nick Diaz in there with Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards,” Cormier said. “This would be a great fight, and if he, if Nick Diaz can stop the run of Leon, of ‘Rocky’, maybe Nick Diaz gets that title shot. I think that’s the fight (to make). Don’t do ‘Rocky’ like that. Let him get a big-time fight.“

Edwards has somewhat limited options when it comes to his next opponent. Another possible opponent could be his arch-nemesis Jorge Masvidal. However, UFC president Dana White already has his sights set on a “BMF” rematch for “Gamebred” against Nate Diaz. So, a Nick Diaz bout might be the only feasible option on his fighting horizon.

