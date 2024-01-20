Cris Cyborg wins her second professional boxing bout by first round KO (Video)

By Harry Kettle - January 20, 2024

MMA legend Cris Cyborg scored a first round knockout in her second professional boxing match last night.

Cris Cyborg knockout

At the age of 38, Cris Cyborg is still making history. In addition to winning a title in pretty much every mixed martial arts promotion she’s been a part of, she’s also decided to have a run in boxing. After winning her debut against Gabrielle Holloway last year, she was next scheduled to battle Kelsey Wickstrum.

The contest went down last night at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula. The expectation was that it’d be an interesting test for Cris but that, ultimately, she’d get the job done.

RELATED: Cris Cyborg admits elusive Kayla Harrison bout could be her last: “Could finish my career after that”

As it turns out, it didn’t take long for the Bellator star to make a statement.

Cyborg’s dominance

With less than a minute remaining in the first round, Cyborg landed an overhand right to the head of Wickstrum – and that was all she wrote. The veteran barely had a scratch on her, likely swinging the door open for a major showdown with Kayla Harrison at some point later this year.

Of course, that all remains to be seen, but there’s a whole lot of intrigue surrounding Cris and what the end of her career will really look like. She’s had some truly incredible moments in the cage over the last few decades, and for a legend like that, you’d have to imagine PFL/Bellator will have something big planned.

Either way, whether it be MMA or boxing, we’ll hopefully see her compete again sooner rather than later.

Are you excited to see what’s next for the iconic Cris Cyborg? Were you impressed by this performance? Which sport should she compete in next? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

