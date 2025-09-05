New details on UFC’s White House event revealed after card confirmed for 2026

New details have surfaced surrounding UFC CEO Dana White’s plans for the promotion’s card at The White House next year.

Just under a year away from the UFC’s planned event on The White House grounds, new details have surfaced surrounding the unprecedented event.

U.S. President Donald Trump and UFC CEO Dana White raised eyebrows when they both announced the promotion’s plans to host a card in the nation’s capital. Weeks later, White officially announced that the event was set in stone for next year, despite several hurdles in hosting a sporting event at The White House.

Just days after White’s announcement, we have some new details regarding what the event will look like once it comes to fruition in 2026.