New details on UFC’s White House event revealed after card confirmed for 2026
New details have surfaced surrounding UFC CEO Dana White’s plans for the promotion’s card at The White House next year.
Just under a year away from the UFC’s planned event on The White House grounds, new details have surfaced surrounding the unprecedented event.
U.S. President Donald Trump and UFC CEO Dana White raised eyebrows when they both announced the promotion’s plans to host a card in the nation’s capital. Weeks later, White officially announced that the event was set in stone for next year, despite several hurdles in hosting a sporting event at The White House.
Just days after White’s announcement, we have some new details regarding what the event will look like once it comes to fruition in 2026.
UFC White House to feature Lincoln Memorial weigh-ins, fireworks, and more
According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the event’s weigh-ins will take place at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., just yards away from The White House. The fights will take place on the south lawn of the White House grounds, and fighters could potentially warm up inside the historic building itself.
Scheduling issues forced the UFC to abandon its original plan to host the card on July 4th, 2026, and will move the event to June. The event will help commemorate the 205th anniversary of the United States’ independence as a nation.
Big screens will be set up near the south lawn, and tickets won’t be sold for fight fans to attend. Attendance will be consolidated between U.S. government officials, family and close friends of the fighters, and other in-house guests.
Additional details surrounding UFC White House are expected to be unveiled in the coming months.
Jon Jones and Conor McGregor are just two names who have expressed profound interest in featuring on the card. But White recently shut down Jones’s comeback plans, citing profound concerns about Jones’s out-of-competition behavior.
McGregor hasn’t fought since injuring his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He was supposed to return to the cage last summer at UFC 303 before withdrawing due to a toe injury.
