Daniel Cormier would love to become UFC President when Dana White’s tenure comes to an end

Daniel Cormier says he would be “insane” not to consider an offer to become UFC President when Dana White’s tenure comes to an end.

The former two-division UFC champion, Cormier, is hoping to participate in one last contest, a trilogy bout with reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, before hanging up his gloves for good.

While ‘DC’ already has secured jobs working as a ESPN analyst and as a UFC commentator, he says eventually becoming promotional president would be a dream come true.

“I think anybody in the world in their right might would [take the job],” Cormier told MMA Fighting when asked about becoming UFC president. “To be at the head of an organization that does so many great things in terms of entertainment, and not only that, but community help. I think what people don’t see is the type of influence that the UFC has in the community. The work that they do with youth programs and programs around the world.”

Daniel Cormier continued:

“I think if you ever have an opportunity or anyone has an opportunity to do a job like that, they would be insane not to hope to have that opportunity. But Dana’s going to be here for a long time. Dana’s the man.”

If Dana White does stick around for a “long time” as Cormier suggests, the former UFC champion would have no issue taking a different position in the company.

“Absolutely, I would love any job with the UFC,” Cormier said. “I love this organization. I think since I came over from Strikeforce, I’ve made some good relationships with the people in the company. I’ve started to learn. I’ve just really learned about this company and the one thing that really stands out the most for me is how much time, energy and effort the UFC puts into helping the youths.”

Daniel Cormier continued:

“That stands out to me because that’s something I do. I know how important it is for Dana and the UFC to support local programs and support athletic clubs, support academic clubs. There’s just so many things that they do to try and help people around the world, it really makes me appreciate who I work for.”

Would you like to see Daniel Cormier become UFC President after Dana White’s tenure comes to an end? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com April 11, 2020