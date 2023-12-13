Despite historic win at ONE Fight Night 17, Roman Kryklia still sees room to grow

Roman Kryklia recently added another feather to his cap by claiming the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title.

The Ukrainian powerhouse achieved the feat in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video last Friday, December 8, knocking out Alex Roberts in the second round.

While many celebrated Kryklia’s victory and his newfound status as a two-sport ONE World Champion, the man himself remains far from satisfied with his performance.

“To tell you the truth, I’m disappointed with what I did in the ring. Of course, I won, but it wasn’t the performance I wanted. It’s just one more lesson for me,” Kryklia said.

From the opening bell, the 6-foot-7 Ukrainian wasted no time in displaying his sheer strength. A few seconds into the round, he dropped Roberts with a powerful straight right.

Roberts, however, showcased resilience, bouncing back from the knockdown and even delivering an elbow to the temple that visibly rocked Kryklia.

As the action progressed into the second frame, Kryklia regrouped and found a way to get the job done. He fired off a hard right hand and then finished his 6-foot-3 opponent with a crisp left hook.

Despite the impressive victory and seizing the “amazing opportunity,” Kryklia acknowledges that important lessons can be taken from this bout.

“The first round was a lesson for my future. I have no injuries; everything is good, and I should be happy, but this is not my best performance,” he confessed.