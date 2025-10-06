Dana White praises execution of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford event

Dana White has praised the execution of the recent boxing event between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

As we know, Dana White is a busy man. In addition to his commitments with the UFC and Power Slap, he’s recently ventured into the world of boxing after years of teasing the idea. Now, many are wondering what exactly the structure of Zuffa Boxing will look like as we look ahead to the future.

Recently, White played a significant role in the promotion of the superfight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. The event aired around the world on Netflix and, for the most part, it seems to have been viewed as a resouindng success.

In the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, White spoke candidly about how he felt the event went and what the next steps are for Zuffa.

White’s view on Canelo vs Crawford event

“It went great,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters during the UFC 320 post-fight news conference. “It couldn’t have gone better than it did, it was very successful. People that were there live felt like the live event was great. The commission told us it’s the best boxing event they’ve done in probably two decades, as far as the team and how smooth everything ran. Obviously, Netflix was very happy. It was as close to flawless as it could be.”

“I think that when you – it’s no different than the UFC and Power Slap and these other things that I do – every time you do an event, the event evolves and you figure out things that can be tweaked and fixed and done better,” White said. “We’ll continue to do that over the next couple of years with boxing. I haven’t sat down – we were supposed to do it on Thursday or Wednesday or whatever, I’ve been crazy busy, but I haven’t sat down and watched the event yet. We were supposed to do it this week, but I was too busy.”

