Daniel Cormier backs Magomed Ankalaev to bounce back strong from UFC 320 loss

By Harry Kettle - October 6, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev UFC weigh-in

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has backed Magomed Ankalaev to come back strong following his UFC 320 defeat.

As we know, Magomed Ankalaev fell to a TKO defeat in the main event of UFC 320 last weekend. He lost the UFC light heavyweight championship to Alex Pereira in a fight that, quite simply, wasn’t competitive in the slightest. Now, many are wondering how exactly he’s going to bounce back from this disappointment.

RELATED: Alex Pereira may have suffered major injury in UFC 320 win over Magomed Ankalaev

At the very least, Ankalaev is a former world champion, and it probably won’t take too many wins for him to earn his way back to a title opportunity. With that being said, there are a handful of names at 205 pounds that are also very much in the running for a crack at the belt.

In a recent video following UFC 320, Daniel Cormkier gave his thoughts on the future of Magomed Ankalaev.

Cormier’s view on Ankalaev’s loss

“Magomed Ankalaev is going to have to go home and answer some questions about himself,” Cormier said in his UFC 320 reaction video on YouTube. “What does he have to do if he gets himself back to this opportunity? Because he will. Most guys can’t deal with Ankalaev. So he’s going to have to figure out what he needs to do to try to change that. After what happened, I think Pereira would try to fight him in the same way (in a trilogy).”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe that Magomed Ankalaev will eventually compete for the UFC world title again? If he does, what kind of path does he need to take in order to earn that chance? Let us know your thoughts on this, his career as a whole and how the main event played out, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

