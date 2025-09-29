Report: Canelo Alvarez out until mid-2026 after undergoing major surgery following Terence Crawford fight

By Curtis Calhoun - September 29, 2025
Canelo Alvarez gets the tape cut off his gloves after a loss to Terence Crawford

Former super middleweight titleholder Canelo Alvarez will undergo a long hiatus from competition due to injury following his loss to Terence Crawford.

Canelo Alvarez’s time atop the super middleweight division came to a stunning halt as he lost to Terence Crawford in their superfight earlier this month in Las Vegas. In one of the biggest boxing matchups in recent years, Crawford outpointed Alvarez unanimously to earn the reigning champ’s super middleweight belts.

It was a stunning result as Crawford, who moved up several weight classes to make the Alvarez fight come to fruition, outclassed Alvarez and pulled off the upset. Crawford’s next opponent/return timeline is uncertain as of this writing.

A potential rematch between Alvarez and Crawford was briefly teased after their superfight earlier this month. But on Monday, big news was shared that will significantly impact the timeline for a Crawford/Alvarez sequel.

Canelo Alvarez undergoes major elbow surgery following Terence Crawford loss

Alvarez was supposed to return to the ring against a to-be-announced opponent in February as a part of his deal with Riyadh Season, but the third fight of the contract will now be postponed. An announcement regarding Alvarez’s formal return opponent, date, and location is expected to be shared in the coming months.

Alvarez will undergo elbow surgery, as shared by Turki Alalshikh, following his loss to Crawford earlier this month.

Boxing journalist Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news of Alvarez’s medical status. Coppinger also shared that Alvarez’s eventual return fight will likely occur in Riyadh.

Alvarez’s tentative targeted return will take place anywhere from April to September 2026, assuming the surgery is successful and there aren’t any post-procedure setbacks. This will mark one of the longest medical-related hiatuses of Alvarez’s career.

Before the loss to Crawford, Alvarez won six consecutive fights, including decisive victories over Gennady Golovkin and Jermell Charlo. The Crawford matchup came to fruition after Alvarez put on a lackluster performance in a win over William Scull in May.

Amid Alvarez’s absence, Riyadh Season could potentially book Crawford against David Benavidez to move the super middleweight division forward.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Canelo Alvarez Videos

Related

Wanderlei Silva knocked out

Man who knocked out Wanderlei Silva in post-fight brawl explains his actions

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 29, 2025
Wanderlei Silva
Wanderlei Silva

Update on Wanderlei Silva's health following 'horrible' post-fight knockout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025

More information has been revealed after Wanderlei Silva was brutally knocked out following a disqualification loss.

Wanderlei Silva
Wanderlei Silva

Chael Sonnen and other fighters react to Wanderlei Silva being knocked out in post-fight brawl

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025

The pros have reacted to footage of Wanderlei Silva being slept in the midst of a post-fight brawl.

Ryan Garcia walks to the ring for his fight against Rolando Romero, opposite Jake Paul at a press conference
Jake Paul

Ryan Garcia slams Jake Paul for upcoming fight with former foe, Paul hits back

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2025

Boxing star Ryan Garcia didn’t hold back on Jake Paul for his upcoming fight against one of his former rivals, Gervonta Davis.

Oleksandr Usyk and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Oleksandr Usyk delivers interesting response to Jake Paul's MMA fight callout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 24, 2025

Boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has a clear message for Jake Paul amid a callout for an MMA bout.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis shares update on potential $2m bet with Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - September 24, 2025
Mateusz Gamrot
Mateusz Gamrot

WATCH | Mateusz Gamrot reacts to getting UFC Rio main event spot against Charles Oliveira

Cole Shelton - September 23, 2025

Mateusz Gamrot was thrilled when he found out he would be headlining UFC Rio against Charles Oliveira.

Charles Oliveira enters the Octagon for his fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317
UFC

Charles Oliveira set to face Top 10 lightweight in new UFC Rio headliner

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has a new opponent for the promotion’s upcoming return to Rio de Janeiro.

Dana White Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford
Dana White

Boxing legend slams Dana White and TKO over Muhammad Ali Act change efforts

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 23, 2025

A boxing legend, who is a top promoter in the sport today, is taking Dana White and TKO to task.

Alex Pereira reacts after his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313
Magomed Ankalaev

MMA analyst questions Alex Pereira's first fight strategy against Magomed Ankalaev

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2025

MMA analyst Dan Hardy has questioned Alex Pereira’s strategy in his first fight against Magomed Ankalaev.