Alex Pereira reveals he planned to call out Jon Jones following UFC 320 victory

UFC champion Alex Pereira has revealed that he had initially planned to call Jon Jones out right after UFC 320.

On Saturday night, another chapter was written in the incredible story of Alex Pereira. With many people doubting him, ‘Poatan’ was able to overcome the odds and defeat Magomed Ankalaev to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight championship. Now, many have already started to shift their focus to what could be next for the Brazilian sensation.

Some believe he should stay at light heavyweight, whereas others want to see him venture to heavyweight in pursuit of a third weight class world title. Pereira himself wants to compete up there, but instead of the belt, he’s currently focused on a showdown with Jon Jones at UFC White House next summer.

According to Pereira himself, he was originally planning on making his call-out to Jones much clearer in his post-fight interview, prior to learning about the recent death of his brother.

Pereira discusses possible Jones superfight

“With all due respect, with all the respect I have for the situation, and I’ve said this in the back: a lot of people try to create a lot of stuff around this,” Pereira told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at a post-fight news conference. “Again, please, with all the respect, I was gonna ask for Jon Jones at the White House, but with everything that happened, it’s not the right time to talk about it.”

“I don’t think that’s needed [vacating 205-pound title],” Pereira said. “Everyone knows how often I fight, so that’s not gonna be an issue.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

