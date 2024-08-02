John Lineker draws Asa Ten Pow for Muay Thai debut at ONE 168: Denver

John Lineker’s long-teased debut in Muay Thai finally has a date.

The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion’s first assignment in “the art of eight limbs” happens at the highly anticipated ONE 168: Denver. This premium live event takes place at the 21,000-seat Ball Arena on September 6.

There, he locks horns with Asa Ten Pow in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

Lineker is know for his ferocious striking in the all-encompassing sport. He has established himself as one of the most feared power punchers.

“Hands of Stone” boasts an impressive career tally of 18 knockouts, including four from his six victories in ONE Championship.

In addition, he has demonstrated that his fists can change the course of a match in the blink of an eye.

The Brazilian’s foray into Muay Thai provides a fascinating opportunity. Fans will get to see how his renowned power translates to the striking-focused discipline.

Without the threat of takedowns that characterize MMA, Lineker will have the freedom to fully unleash his striking prowess.