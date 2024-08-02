John Lineker draws Asa Ten Pow for Muay Thai debut at ONE 168: Denver
John Lineker’s long-teased debut in Muay Thai finally has a date.
The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion’s first assignment in “the art of eight limbs” happens at the highly anticipated ONE 168: Denver. This premium live event takes place at the 21,000-seat Ball Arena on September 6.
There, he locks horns with Asa Ten Pow in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai clash.
Lineker is know for his ferocious striking in the all-encompassing sport. He has established himself as one of the most feared power punchers.
“Hands of Stone” boasts an impressive career tally of 18 knockouts, including four from his six victories in ONE Championship.
In addition, he has demonstrated that his fists can change the course of a match in the blink of an eye.
The Brazilian’s foray into Muay Thai provides a fascinating opportunity. Fans will get to see how his renowned power translates to the striking-focused discipline.
Without the threat of takedowns that characterize MMA, Lineker will have the freedom to fully unleash his striking prowess.
Asa Ten Pow capable of spoiling John Lineker’s Muay Thai venture
John Lineker’s transition to Muay Thai won’t come without challenges. His opponent, Asa Ten Pow, brings significant experience and skill in striking.
“The American Ninja” has made a name for himself with recent stoppage victories over Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon and Han Zi Hao under the promotion’s banner.
These wins have firmly underlined Ten Pow’s credentials as a top-tier striker.
Moreover, his ability to handle big hitters and adapt to different striking styles makes him a formidable threat to Lineker.
As Lineker looks to leverage his signature boxing combinations, Ten Pow’s deep understanding of Muay Thai’s dynamics will be a crucial factor in this exciting encounter.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship