WATCH | Dillon Danis and Logan Paul agree to bizarre bet ahead of their boxing match which includes being the Best Man at a wedding

By Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul agreed to a rather strange bet ahead of their boxing match on October 14.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis

Ever since the fight has been made, Dillon Danis has taken to social media to take aim at Paul and his fiance. It’s been quite the build-up so following the press conference the two had a face-to-face and the trash talk continued. Not only did the two trash-talk one another, but they made a unique bet.

The bet was that if Dillon Danis beats Logan Paul, he would get to be the Best Man at Paul’s wedding with his fiance Nina Agdal. However, if Paul wins, he would get the entirety of Danis’ purse, and the YouTuber-turned-boxer said he would get a contract made up so the two could sign it.

Dillon Danis: If I win, I have to be the Best Man at your wedding.

Logan Paul: Okay, and if I win, I get your entire purse.

Dillon Danis: Sure.

Paul: So, here’s whats going to happen. I’m going to shake your hand and I’m going to send you a contract and you are going to ghost us.

Danis: You are going to ghost us too. How are you going to guarantee I’ll be your Best Man?

Paul: A contract. I’ll send you an executed contract.

What makes the bet more interesting is the fact that Nina Agdal has a pending lawsuit against Dillon Danis for harassing her with photos he posts online every day in the lead-up to the fight. With that, even if Danis wins, it seems unlikely that Agdal would even approve of having Danis be the Best Man for Paul at their wedding.

Also, we have seen Jake Paul try and make these purse bets in his boxing matches before, so Logan doing it shouldn’t be a surprise. None of those bets that Paul made have ever happened for different reasons as well, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Dillon Danis keep his purse.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bellator Dillon Danis Logan Paul

Related

Logan Paul

Logan Paul pokes fun at Dillon Danis over sparring video: "You box like you put together sentences"

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2023
Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

WATCH | Logan Paul and Dillon Danis shake hands on MMA rematch if 'El Jefe' doesn't pullout

Josh Evanoff - September 8, 2023

It appears that Logan Paul and Dillon Danis might make it to their boxing match after all.

Logan Paul
Dillon Danis

Video | Logan Paul absolutely roasts Dillon Danis for his inability to talk trash

Josh Evanoff - September 8, 2023

The face-to-face meeting between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis ahead of their boxing match was a wild one.

Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis takes his training camp to North Korea in order to avoid Nina Agdal lawsuit

Susan Cox - September 8, 2023

Dillon Danis has allegedly taken his training camp to North Korea in order to avoid the Nina Agdal lawsuit.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal sues Dillon Danis over social media trolling ahead of fight

Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2023

It appears that the boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis is now in jeopardy.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis

Logan Paul responds to ruthless trolling from Dillon Danis: "I’m honored that I get to be the one to take him out and embarrass him"

Fernando Quiles - September 3, 2023
PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL reportedly in discussions to buy Bellator for as much as $500 million

Cole Shelton - September 1, 2023

The PFL is reportedly in discussions with Bellator to buy the rival MMA promotion.

Logan Paul and Mike Perry
Logan Paul

Mike Perry issues violent warning to Logan Paul: "I change people"

Josh Evanoff - August 31, 2023

Mike Perry believes Logan Paul made a mistake in picking him as the backup for his boxing match.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Logan Paul says Conor McGregor’s “drug problems” have left him disappointed as a fan: “I grew up really liking Conor”

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2023

Logan Paul has accused Conor McGregor of having drug problems as he continues to tease a boxing match with the Irishman.

Dillon Danis, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dillon Danis says he would "kill" Islam Makhachev inside two rounds if they fought: "I submit him"

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Dillon Danis has never been shy to share how he would do against certain fighters.