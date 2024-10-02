Dana White denies foul play from athletic commission following UFC Paris controversy

By Fernando Quiles - October 2, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White says there was no foul play with the French athletic commission stemming from UFC Paris.

Dana White

Both Renato Moicano and Brendan Allen were none too pleased with being held for hours after the weigh-ins to undergo drug testing. Allen felt the headache was suspicious given that both he and Moicano were facing French fighters.

Moicano was upset that he had to wait four hours for testing with no water in his body. He took to his podcast to say that the commission was either corrupt or “dumb.”

White has since cleared the air on the controversy.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN VOUCHES FOR RENATO MOICANO VS. JUSTIN GAETHJE FOLLOWING UFC PARIS

Dana White Rules Out Corruption Theory After UFC Paris

Speaking to the media following another edition of his Contender Series, Dana White denied that non-French fighters were being discriminated against by the commission (via MMAFighting).

“It’s not true,” White said. “They were feeling like they were being singled out. The French guys were available. They have their own doping organization that they use. Did they make probably bad judgment around the weigh-in time? Yes. It’s when those guys are the most miserable, dehydrated, the list goes on and on.

“There was no foul play whatsoever with them. We get why they felt that way, but it wasn’t true.”

Moicano ended up winning his fight in devastating fashion. He battered the face of Benoit Saint-Denis to the point where the doctor wouldn’t allow “BSD” to enter the third round. “Money” Moicano extended his winning streak to four.

As for Allen, he ended up suffering a unanimous decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov. It was a tough defeat for Allen, who was “All In” on the idea of moving closer to title contention with an eighth straight win. It simply wasn’t meant to be on this night.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brendan Allen Dana White Renato Moicano UFC

Related

Renato Moicano Justin Gaethje

Chael Sonnen vouches for Renato Moicano vs. Justin Gaethje following UFC Paris

Fernando Quiles - October 2, 2024
Henry Cejudo
Kayla Harrison

Henry Cejudo reveals how Kayla Harrison can run into problems against Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307

Fernando Quiles - October 2, 2024

Henry Cejudo believes Ketlen Vieira can make things uncomfortable for Kayla Harrison.

Israel Adesanya and Eugene Bareman
UFC

Israel Adesanya says he wants to fight one more time before the end of the year: “Just fight for fighting’s sake”

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wants to fight once more prior to the end of the calendar year.

Joaquin Buckley Michael Bisping
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson believes Joaquin Buckley’s “ego” could result in his downfall at UFC 307: “I would love to get a submission win”

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2024

UFC veteran Stephen Thompson wonders whether or not Joaquin Buckley’s ego could cost him at UFC 307 this weekend.

Dana White
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White weighs in on the “myth” that there is ‘life changing’ money in boxing: “That's the bullsh*t that the public believes”

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t convinced by the suggestion that there is life-changing money to be made in professional boxing.

Fares Ziam, UFC Paris, Bonus, UFC

Fares Ziam apologizes for unnecessary punches in ‘POTN’ knockout of Matt Frevola at UFC Paris: “I am sorry about that”

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2024
Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's drunk livestream, still believes the Irishman fights in 2025

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White still believes Conor McGregor will fight in 2025, despite his recent drunk livestream.

Alex Pereira
Khalil Rountree

Alex Pereira vows to "break" Khalil Rountree at UFC 307

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

Alex Pereira is confident he will still be the light heavyweight champion after UFC 307.

Michael Bisping
UFC

UFC commentator Michael Bisping chases down thief who stole his wife's purse: "He was s*itting his pants!"

Josh Evanoff - October 1, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently had a run-in with a thief in Paris.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree plans to become the real "boogeyman" with KO win over Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

Khalil Rountree believes he will be considered the real boogeyman with a KO win over Alex Pereira at UFC 307.