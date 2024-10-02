Dana White denies foul play from athletic commission following UFC Paris controversy

UFC CEO Dana White says there was no foul play with the French athletic commission stemming from UFC Paris.

Both Renato Moicano and Brendan Allen were none too pleased with being held for hours after the weigh-ins to undergo drug testing. Allen felt the headache was suspicious given that both he and Moicano were facing French fighters.

Moicano was upset that he had to wait four hours for testing with no water in his body. He took to his podcast to say that the commission was either corrupt or “dumb.”

White has since cleared the air on the controversy.

