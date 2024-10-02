Dana White denies foul play from athletic commission following UFC Paris controversy
UFC CEO Dana White says there was no foul play with the French athletic commission stemming from UFC Paris.
Both Renato Moicano and Brendan Allen were none too pleased with being held for hours after the weigh-ins to undergo drug testing. Allen felt the headache was suspicious given that both he and Moicano were facing French fighters.
Moicano was upset that he had to wait four hours for testing with no water in his body. He took to his podcast to say that the commission was either corrupt or “dumb.”
White has since cleared the air on the controversy.
RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN VOUCHES FOR RENATO MOICANO VS. JUSTIN GAETHJE FOLLOWING UFC PARIS
Dana White Rules Out Corruption Theory After UFC Paris
Speaking to the media following another edition of his Contender Series, Dana White denied that non-French fighters were being discriminated against by the commission (via MMAFighting).
“It’s not true,” White said. “They were feeling like they were being singled out. The French guys were available. They have their own doping organization that they use. Did they make probably bad judgment around the weigh-in time? Yes. It’s when those guys are the most miserable, dehydrated, the list goes on and on.
“There was no foul play whatsoever with them. We get why they felt that way, but it wasn’t true.”
Moicano ended up winning his fight in devastating fashion. He battered the face of Benoit Saint-Denis to the point where the doctor wouldn’t allow “BSD” to enter the third round. “Money” Moicano extended his winning streak to four.
As for Allen, he ended up suffering a unanimous decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov. It was a tough defeat for Allen, who was “All In” on the idea of moving closer to title contention with an eighth straight win. It simply wasn’t meant to be on this night.