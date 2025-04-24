Dan Ige explains why he wants Patricio Pitbull after UFC 314 win

Dan Ige is hoping to face Patricio Pitbull next time out after he returned to the win column at UFC 314.

Ige scored a third-round TKO win over Sean Woodson to snap his two-fight losing skid. On the same card, Pitbull made his debut, and he suffered a decision loss to Yair Rodriguez. Although Pitbull isn’t ranked and is 0-1 in the UFC, Ige feels like it’s a big name for him to fight next, and it would be an exciting fight for the fans.

“I’ve had my eyes on Pitbull forever,” Ige said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “One of the pound-for-pound greatest featherweights to ever do it, he’s a legend of the sport. I had lunch with him, I was 1-0 as a pro, and I had lunch with him and his manager, they got me a fight in RFA at the time, and I was watching him, and he was a dominant champion at the time.

“I’m a big fa,n and I think stylistically, it’s one of the best fights you can make,” Ige added. “Two guys very similar stature, dangerous punching power, both finishers, both want to win. I mean, who wouldn’t watch that fight. I think everyone would love to watch that fight. And, given the way things played out last weekend, it makes perfect sense. I’m not looking at rankings. I don’t care about rankings, I just want to win and fight the best of the best.”