Dan Ige explains why he wants Patricio Pitbull after UFC 314 win

By Cole Shelton - April 23, 2025

Dan Ige is hoping to face Patricio Pitbull next time out after he returned to the win column at UFC 314.

Dan Ige

Ige scored a third-round TKO win over Sean Woodson to snap his two-fight losing skid. On the same card, Pitbull made his debut, and he suffered a decision loss to Yair Rodriguez. Although Pitbull isn’t ranked and is 0-1 in the UFC, Ige feels like it’s a big name for him to fight next, and it would be an exciting fight for the fans.

“I’ve had my eyes on Pitbull forever,” Ige said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “One of the pound-for-pound greatest featherweights to ever do it, he’s a legend of the sport. I had lunch with him, I was 1-0 as a pro, and I had lunch with him and his manager, they got me a fight in RFA at the time, and I was watching him, and he was a dominant champion at the time.

“I’m a big fa,n and I think stylistically, it’s one of the best fights you can make,” Ige added. “Two guys very similar stature, dangerous punching power, both finishers, both want to win. I mean, who wouldn’t watch that fight. I think everyone would love to watch that fight. And, given the way things played out last weekend, it makes perfect sense. I’m not looking at rankings. I don’t care about rankings, I just want to win and fight the best of the best.”

Dan Ige is hopeful to return in the summer

Dan Ige believes his next fight will be against Patricio Pitbull as he says there is interest on the Brazilian’s side and the UFC’s side.

With that, the hope for the Hawaiian is that the fight will take place in June 28 on International Fight Week.

“I know he was asking for June 29, I’m up for it, that’s right in my backyard. International Fight Week in Vegas, I’d be up for that. Before any of these talks were a thing, man I’m healthy and I want to stay active. End of June, July, or August. As long as I fight one time this summer, I’d be happy,” Ige concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dan Ige Patricio "Pitbull" Freire UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry, Islam Makhachev

Ian Machado Garry "would love" to fight Islam Makhachev if he moves up to welterweight: "I want to test myself"

Cole Shelton - April 23, 2025
Caio Borralho, UFC, MMA
UFC

Another top fighter declares ‘rankings are s**t’ in the UFC: 'I'm out'

BJ Penn Staff - April 23, 2025

If you ask Caio Borralho, rankings don’t mean much in the UFC.

Sean Brady
Ian Garry

Welterweight contender Sean Brady shares prediction for Ian Machado Garry vs Carlos Prates

Cole Shelton - April 23, 2025

Sean Brady will be paying close attention to the UFC Kansas City main event on Saturday.

Tai Tuivasa, UFC, MMA
UFC

Struggling UFC heavyweight reveals he is over 55 lbs above division’s limit: ‘I need to get fit’

BJ Penn Staff - April 23, 2025

Tai Tuivasa has some work to do if he intends to continue competing in the UFC heavyweight division.

Zhang Weili celebrates UFC title defense
UFC

Top UFC contender doubts Zhang Weili wins women's flyweight title for one significant reason

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 23, 2025

One top contender isn’t sold on Zhang Weili having success at flyweight.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

UFC legend walks back Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall claims, says new challenger has emerged

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 23, 2025
Caio Borralho
Khamzat Chimaev

Caio Borralho offers assessment of possible Khamzat Chimaev fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 23, 2025

Caio Borralho has shared his assessment of how a potential matchup with Khamzat Chimaev could go.

Movsar Evloev
UFC

Movsar Evloev believes UFC is trying to keep him away from a title shot

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev believes the promotion is trying to keep him away from a title opportunity.

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison gives her thoughts on Amanda Nunes' rumored UFC return

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2025

UFC star Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on Amanda Nunes potentially returning to mixed martial arts.

The Korean Zombie, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie have fun rematch on punch machine

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2025

UFC stars Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie engaged in a light-hearted rematch recently on a KO punch machine.