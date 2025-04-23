Ian Machado Garry “would love” to fight Islam Makhachev if he moves up to welterweight: “I want to test myself”

Ian Machado Garry would like to test himself against Islam Makhachev if the lightweight champ moves up to welterweight.

Makhachev has been rumored to want to pursue a second belt and has shown interest in going up to welterweight. If the lightweight champ does move up to welterweight, it’s likely he will get an immediate title shot. But, after that, Garry says he wants to fight Makhachev as he wants to test himself against the best.

“He can jump the queue if he wants to, he’s Islam Makhachev, he’s the pound-for-pound number one. You’ve gotta give respect when respect is due,” Garry said to Shakiel Mahjouri. “And if that man turns up and says, ‘I want to be next,’ I think everyone in the welterweight division gives the ‘Okay’. And I think if you try to argue that, you don’t have respect for the greatest in the world.