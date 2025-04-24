UFC’s Sean Strickland trashes ‘mentally stunted’ Katy Perry over spaceflight
Katy Perry has been in hot water from the moment she returned from space, and it doesn’t seem like things will cool down for her any time soon. One of her most recent critics is one of the most controversial fighters in the UFC: Sean Strickland.
Perry is an award-winning pop star, known for songs like Roar, California Gurls, Teenage Dream, I Kissed a Girl, and about a dozen other earworms that you’ve been hearing in grocery stores and shopping malls for more than a decade. She was one of six women to participate in Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-31 mission, which saw passengers fly to the Kármán line, a point in earth’s lower thermosphere that is considered the boundary into space.
The passengers of the spaceflight have been the subject of criticism and derision since they touched back down on earth. None more so than Perry. That’s due in part to the remarks she made after she landed, which have been the subject of massive controversy.
The former UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland is known for speaking his mind, no matter how controversial the thought. Based on that, it’s no surprise he decided to share his thoughts on Perry and her compatriots.
Sean Strickland goes off on Katy Perry
He made it clear he is fully supportive of the backlash Perry has received.
“I love the hate Katie Perry gets over how she acted in space,” Strickland wrote. “Yall just realizing the girl you love for writing a song ‘I kissed a girl and liked it’ is a f**king idiot lmao… What do you expect a group of mentally stunted famous women are going to do in space?”
Strickland, of course, is no stranger to controversy himself. He has said and done a great many things that generated similar backlash. As for his fighting career, he is riding a tough decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis. The fight marked a failed bid to reclaim the middleweight belt.
