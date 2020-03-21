VIDEO | Social distancing has not stopped Conor McGregor from throwing bombs

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is trying to make the best out of these troubling times.

The former featherweight and lightweight title holder made his long awaited return to the Octagon at January’s UFC 246 event, where he needed less than one minute to dismantle Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

That victory was supposed to serve as the “kickoff” to McGregor’s 2020 “season”, but unfortunately the Coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to those aspirations, at least for now.

Despite being in a world forced to endure social distancing, Conor McGregor is not letting that prevent him from training and throwing his infamous bomb of a left hand.

“The Notorious” took to Instagram live where he shared the following video showcasing his power punches (via ESPN):

Conor McGregor has been rumored to fight surging lightweight contender Justin Gaethje in his next bout. However, nothing has been made official due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Gaethje is currently riding a three-fight win streak, having scored knockout victories over James Vick, Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone in his most recent efforts.

As for Conor McGregor, his victory over “Cowboy” in January was preceded by a submission loss to current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

The Irishman’s next move could be determined in the coming weeks, as Tony Ferguson is still expected to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the promotions lightweight title on April 18 at UFC 249.

If “The Eagle” emerges victorious, UFC President Dana White says the promotions plan is to have the undefeated Russian rematch Conor McGregor in his next Octagon appearance.

That news did not sit well with Gaethje, who threatened to punch the UFC boss in the nose if he handed McGregor the next title opportunity.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 21, 2020