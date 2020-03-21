Anthony Smith wants big fights or title shot after Glover Teixeira

Anthony Smith is looking for a big fight or running things back with Jon Jones after he battles Glover Teixeira.

In the main event of UFC Lincoln, Smith will be fighting at home against Teixeira. Yet, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “Lionheart” knows if the fight gets moved to a different place it is unlikely he will ever be able to fight back at home again. The reason? He expects to beat Teixeira easily then will be getting a title shot or big fights and will soon be the UFC’s light heavyweight champion.

“This might be the last chance to fight in my home state. If things go the way I see them going for me, I think I’ll have a dominant performance over Glover,” Smith said to ESPN. “I think I’ll get him out of there quickly and then we are looking for big fights and we are looking at pay-per-views and we are looking at potential title shots soon. Those types of things don’t happen in Nebraska.

“I’m thinking in the future, like I know I can beat Jon Jones. When I beat Jon Jones, what are the chances we are ever coming back to Nebraska? Unlikely,” he continued. “Those fights are going to be in Vegas and be in big places. And, as bad as it is to say, Nebraska is not a hotbed for MMA. So, knowing that sucks, that if it doesn’t happen now it may never happen and that is really tough.”

Anthony Smith is coming off a submission win over Alexander Gustafsson. Before that, he dropped a decision to Jon Jones for the belt. Since the win over the Swede, he has been dealing with a hand injury that has resulted in multiple surgeries.

With the way the light heavyweight division currently is, Smith may very well be two wins away from a title shot.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/20/2020.