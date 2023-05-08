Henry Cejudo responds to coaching jab from Conor McGregor: “Your grappling is so you bad you can’t even submit a clean urine sample”

The war of insults between Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor continued this evening with ‘Triple C’ getting in the latest jab.

Cejudo (16-3 MMA) and McGregor (22-6 MMA) have never seen eye to eye, thanks in part to Henry’s friendship with Conor’s longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Their dislike for one another was highlighted following last night’s UFC 288 main event, when Conor McGregor proceeded to troll Henry Cejudo for his split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling for the promotion‘s bantamweight world title.

McGregor posted the following in a since-deleted tweet, mocking his fellow former ‘champ-champ’.

“Easiest money I’ve ever made. Not a scratch on Aljo! Congrats Funkmaster! Good little fighter is Henry but give it a rest with these agendas all the time. The guy is sub 20 fights in his career. His little feints an all ahaha omg please teach me mastermind lol. Done the splits like a stripper and got dumped on his ass he did hahaha oh lord it’s tasty.”

In addition, ‘Notorious’ posted the following video (shared by XcellentMMA) insulting Henry Cejudo’s performance:

Conor McGregor reacts to Aljamain Sterling beating Henry Cejudo in hilarious video 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/cawwXNMUsa — XcellentMMA (@XcellentMMA) May 7, 2023

“Alright here we go. Coach MacDaddy in the place. Congrats ‘Funkmaster’, great fight! I knew you were going to win that my man, easiest money I’ve ever made. I already went shopping in advance. Got everything Gucci’d out. You know yourself; fresh gear. Let me just put this down and show you what’s up. Coach MacDaddy in the place. Ok Henry, this one is for you my man. Some of the things. Oh my god. You blew my f**… I couldn’t believe what I was seeing right. So, you were he like this right.” McGregor said standing in southpaw posture. “And you were doing this (McGregor lifts up his knee). You were doing this little thing and I was like what is that man? I’ve never seen that. This guy’s a f**king genius, yeah? So you were doing where you went yeah (lifts knee again and then switches stances), if you’d have just done it this way. Man, you would have f**king cleaned shop bro. You would have took him to the cleaners my man. I’m Coach MacDaddy and I don’t charge a fee cuz I’m already set, yeah.”

Henry Cejudo responded to Conor’s coaching troll job video earlier this evening with the following insults on Twitter:

Hey @TheNotoriousMMA Your grappling is so you bad you can’t even submit a clean urine sample. I’ve seen more intimidating men on a can of Bud Light. https://t.co/ElOA9if7oJ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 8, 2023

“Hey Conor McGregor, your grappling is so you bad you can’t even submit a clean urine sample. I’ve seen more intimidating men on a can of Bud Light.”

Prior to the above tweet, ‘Triple C’ had commented on McGregor’s now-deleted Twitter post (see above) with the following remarks at the UFC 288 post-fight press conference.

“Conor McGregor don’t got s**t on my resume, that’s all I’ve got to say,” Cejudo said and then continued. “He’s been stopped after a three-year layoff. What I was able to do and compete and hearing the boos from the crowd after they announced the winner, that says a lot to me. But there’s still levels and I still know that I can get better too. It’s ok, bring the hate and maybe it will motivate me. I’m not one of these guys—Yeah, I’m a little pissed because I hate losing, but I love it. I love it. So, thank you, Conor.”

Are you enjoying the banter between former UFC champions Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor? Who do you think got in the better insults? Share your thoughts in the comments below.