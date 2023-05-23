Eddie Hearn explains what it was like watching Katie Taylor fight with Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has been a huge supporter of boxing star Katie Taylor and Eddie Hearn witnessed how devastated the UFC star was to see his fellow Dubliner suffer her first loss.

‘The Notorious’ witnessed Taylor drop a majority decision against Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in the Irish capital as she came up short in her attempt to become a two-division champion.

Hearn saw first-hand how passionate Conor McGregor can be when it comes to his fellow Irish. Speaking on the MMA Hour, the legendary boxing promotor described how,

“When Gary Cully lost, he come right up and he was like, ‘Why’d you put him in with him? I was like, what, sorry? ‘He’s a puncher. It’s his homecoming in Ireland – you should have given him a can!’ I was like…Garry Cully was like 50-1 on. He traded with his chin in (there.)

“‘Oh No’ (Conor McGregor responded) and i’m thinking ‘Oh God,’ please Katie don’t lose!”

Conor McGregor has been vehement in his support of Taylor and previously tried to promote a fight between the 36-year-old and Amanda Serrano at Croke Park. That fight eventually went ahead in New York, but according to Hearn, the former UFC double champs passion and support remains palpable,

“He was gutted when Katie lost” said Hearn. “All the Irish were. But he was getting up, he was banging the canvas during the fight. But he was a real gem to have involved in the promotion. Passionate. Obviously, from a profile point of view – fantastic. Loads of energy. Probably one of the most recognisable people in the world. He does (genuinely love Taylor,)” Hearn added.

Conor McGregor is currently gearing up for his return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler. The 34 year old has been on hiatus following his leg injury suffered during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The Crumlin-native has yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool – something he would need to do a be in there for six months before a clash with ‘Iron’ can take place.

The pair have shot a series of TUF 31 opposite one another and an announcement regarding the date of their proposed encounter is expected to be confirmed during the airing of the show.

