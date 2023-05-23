Alexander Volkanovski names the featherweight he would have loved to face in their prime

UFC featherweight Alexander Volkanovski names the featherweight fighter he would have loved to face in their prime.

Since debuting with the world’s leading mixed martial arts organization in 2016, Volkanovski quickly made a name for himself in the UFC. It took the Australian-born athlete just eight fights to get his hands on the UFC featherweight strap when he defeated Max Holloway at UFC 245 in 2019.

In reflection, Volkanovski’s resume is impressive as they come at 145 lbs with notable wins over Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, and three wins over featherweight fan-favourite Max Holloway. Earlier this year, Volkanovski fell short in the slightest of margins in becoming a two-weight division UFC champion after losing to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. The loss marked Volkanovski’s second career loss and first under the UFC’s banner.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI RESPONDS AFTER UFC LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION ISLAM MAKHACHEV ASKS WHO IS NEXT: “GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT!”

Despite having a number of unforgettable accolades attached to his name and sharing the Octagon with legends of the sport, there is one fighter Volkanovski would have loved to face in their prime.

During an appearance on The MMA Fan Podcast, Volkanovski didn’t hesitate to reveal the fight he would have liked in the past.