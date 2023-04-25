Mike Perry weighs in on Nate Diaz choking Logan Paul lookalike unconscious: “We get mad at anybody who thinks they can beef with us in a one-on-one matchup”

Mike Perry has weighed in on the viral clip of Nate Diaz choking a Logan Paul lookalike unconscious after a brawl unfolding on New Orleans’s streets.

Known for his success inside the octagon, Diaz has also made a habit of getting involved in physical confrontations outside the cage.

On the weekend past, Diaz was spotted getting into numerous altercations while supporting his friend Chris Avila, who was competing on the Misfits Boxing 6 card in New Orleans. While seated watching the fights, Diaz launched a water bottle at Chase DeMoor, a reality TV star. The incident insinuated a brawl, which was quickly separated by security.

On the same evening, Diaz was involved in another dispute, resulting in him choking out Rodney Peterson, best known as the Logan Paul lookalike, outside a bar.

Since the incident occurred, New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for the UFC veteran.

The story has been a hot discussion point between fellow fighters since it happened, and among them was BKFC fan favourite Mike Perry, who’s been in the same situation as Diaz several times.

Mike Perry weighs in on Nate Diaz New Orleans altercation

“Sometimes people see fighters in real life, they see fighters they watch on TV in real life, and I don’t know if they want to test themselves or they want to just be rude or just try to maybe be confident in front of some girl they’re with or something, and be like, ‘You know this fighter? Well, watch this.’ And they try to be disrespectful or they think that we’re under watch and we can’t be normal or bad people, and we’re not going to bust your ass if you come over to us being all disrespectful,” Perry said. “I definitely don’t want those things to happen, but sometimes people do the wrong things.”

Both Diaz brothers have always encountered multiple bust-ups outside the cage, but for Perry, to see the former The Ultimate Fighter winner act as he did, it didn’t surprise him. Perry then described a story that he had heard about an individual who won a contest to spend a day with Diaz.

“I always think about this video I saw with this guy, ‘I won this thing where I get to hang out with Nate Diaz and his crew and we go to the fights, we go to the club, we go to hang out, and it was exactly what you would think it would be,’” Perry said. “‘In the club, we’re drinking and Nate’s pushing people out of the way and slapping people and he gets in a fight with this guy and he totally knocks this guy out and I’m just sitting here watching all this.’

“He was like, ‘It was such an amazing experience and it was such a prize to win that, and it was everything you thought it would be.’”

The Diaz mindset

Both Diaz brothers have always encountered multiple bust-ups outside the cage, but for Perry, to see the former The Ultimate Fighter winner act as he did, didn’t surprise him. Perry then described a story that he had heard about an individual who won a contest to spend a day with Diaz.

“We’re fighters,” Perry said. “We sell fights and we get mad at anybody who thinks they can beef with us in a one-on-one matchup, so I understand them.”

Fighting under the BKFC banner, Perry admits he does take inspiration from the Diaz mentality, and it’s the mindset he takes into his BKFC 41 clash with Luke Rockhold.

“I do try to have that Diaz mindset,” Perry explained. “If a guy comes up to me — with this bare-knuckle boxing, especially against a bigger opponent, it’s like who is this big guy in the corner of the bar talking s*** thinks that nobody in here is going to bust his ass because he’s the bigger guy? And he thinks, ‘People are afraid of me and we’re drinking in the bar on Saturday night.’ I’m going to bust his ass.

“That’s what this is going to be like. A Saturday night street fight with a couple shots of tequila.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Perry is set to face Rockhold this Saturday, April 29th, in Broomfield, Colorado.