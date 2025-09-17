Conor McGregor “Not in the right mindset to run for president”, says Artem Lobov after ‘Notorious’ drops out of Irish race

Conor McGregor has pulled out of the Irish presidential race, and his estranged former training partner, Artem Lobov has weighed in on that. Lobov prepares to return to competition after over four years on the sidelines, with his return adversary being someone with ties to Lobov’s friendlier days with McGregor.

‘The Russian Hammer’ will test skill with Zubaira Tukhugov in a long-awaited bout with ties to the days of Conor McGregor feuding with Khabib Nurmagomedov with each representing those factions, respectively. This bout will occur at PFL Champions Series 2 on October 3rd and taking part in a PFL media call where he touched on McGregor dropping out of the race for Irish president, Lobov said [via MMA Fighting],

“This time around, I support the decision to withdraw because I don’t think Conor is in the right space right now. Not in the right mindset to run for president. He has to get his ducks in a row first. We saw he pulled out of a press conference. That’s not Conor. I know Conor that showed up to fight for the interim belt with no legs. Both of his ligaments were torn in both of the knees, he was completely unable to walk and still showed up.” “That’s the Conor I know. That’s the Conor that people believe would make a good president. I agree. That Conor for sure would make a great president and would address all the issues that need to be addressed right now in Ireland.”

While some expressed their feelings on McGregor pulling out of this presidential pursuit in a more mocking fashion, Lobov showed a bit more tact.

