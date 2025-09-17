Conor McGregor “Not in the right mindset to run for president”, says Artem Lobov after ‘Notorious’ drops out of Irish race

By Dylan Bowker - September 17, 2025
Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has pulled out of the Irish presidential race, and his estranged former training partner, Artem Lobov has weighed in on that. Lobov prepares to return to competition after over four years on the sidelines, with his return adversary being someone with ties to Lobov’s friendlier days with McGregor.

‘The Russian Hammer’ will test skill with Zubaira Tukhugov in a long-awaited bout with ties to the days of Conor McGregor feuding with Khabib Nurmagomedov with each representing those factions, respectively. This bout will occur at PFL Champions Series 2 on October 3rd and taking part in a PFL media call where he touched on McGregor dropping out of the race for Irish president, Lobov said [via MMA Fighting],

“This time around, I support the decision to withdraw because I don’t think Conor is in the right space right now. Not in the right mindset to run for president. He has to get his ducks in a row first. We saw he pulled out of a press conference. That’s not Conor. I know Conor that showed up to fight for the interim belt with no legs. Both of his ligaments were torn in both of the knees, he was completely unable to walk and still showed up.”

“That’s the Conor I know. That’s the Conor that people believe would make a good president. I agree. That Conor for sure would make a great president and would address all the issues that need to be addressed right now in Ireland.”

Conor McGregor not in “the right mind frame” to pursue the Irish presidency, according to Lobov

While some expressed their feelings on McGregor pulling out of this presidential pursuit in a more mocking fashion, Lobov showed a bit more tact.

Another quip the former BKFC veteran made on the PFL media call regarding Conor McGregor no longer campaigning to become Ireland’s president, with residents set to take to the polls next month, Lobov stated,

“I don’t think he’s in the right mind frame right now to run for president. There’s a lot of things he needs to fix before he can take on such an important role. I see it as a good thing him dropping out.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

UFC 322

Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues booked on UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - September 17, 2025
Alessandro Costa enters the Octagon for his fight against Alden Coria at Noche UFC, opposite a graphic, blurred image of Costa's toe injury
UFC

VIDEO | Alessandro Costa sliced his toe open after getting it stuck in the Octagon at Noche UFC

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2025

UFC flyweight Alessandro Costa suffered more than a loss in his fight at Noche UFC last Saturday.

Dana White and TKO President Mark Shapiro speaks cageside at UFC 306
UFC

Report: UFC and Netflix were close to agreeing to broadcast deal before last-second speed bump

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2025

The UFC’s broadcasting rights were reportedly close to going to Netflix before a last-second snag in negotiations between the two sides.

Terence Crawford and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Terence Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria isn't far-fetched, says UFC Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 17, 2025

Terence Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria doesn’t seem like a matchup UFC CEO Dana White would want to book, or is it?

Conor McGregor UFC entrance
Michael Chandler

One Conor McGregor opponent who got away insists UFC White House fight is possible

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 17, 2025

Will Conor McGregor finally meet a fighter he never got a chance to share the Octagon with?

Merab Dvalishvili submits Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili shares surprising goal for Cory Sandhagen fight at UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 17, 2025
Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison still expects Amanda Nunes superfight to happen next

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025

UFC champion Kayla Harrison still expects her superfight with Amanda Nunes to happen – but she won’t wait around forever.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

MMA coach believes Kelvin Gastelum may have a "serious" eating disorder

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025

MMA coach Ray Longo is of the belief that Kelvin Gastelum may well have a serious eating disorder after he once again missed weight.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White provides fresh update on potential Conor McGregor comeback

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has provided a fresh update on a possible comeback for former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor.

Movsar Evloev, UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, MMA
UFC

Movsar Evloev sends another message to the rest of UFC's featherweight stars

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025

Movsar Evloev has sent a message to the rest of the big names currently residing in the UFC’s featherweight division.