Anatoly Malykhin embraces Russian legacy: “Japan needs a second Fedor Emelianenko”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2025
Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin views his Japan rematch as an opportunity to honor his childhood idol’s dominance. The Russian superstar believes capturing heavyweight gold in Japan will complete his transformation into the country’s next heavyweight legend.

Malykhin faces “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The 37-year-old seeks to reclaim the title he lost via split decision in his first career defeat last November.

Fedor Emelianenko’s Pride Fighting Championships reign inspired young Malykhin during his formative years in Kemerovo. Watching the legendary heavyweight dominate Japanese audiences from 2003 to 2006 sparked dreams of following the same path. The broken computer that streamed those fights became the catalyst for his championship aspirations.

Malykhin recognizes the weight of competing in the same city where Fedor established his legendary status. Tokyo represents more than just another venue for the former three-division ONE MMA World Champion. The historical significance of performing where countless martial arts legends were born drives his preparation and motivation.

Both fighters share similar attributes that made Fedor unstoppable during his prime. Explosive knockout power, elite grappling skills, and mental fortitude under pressure define their fighting styles. Malykhin believes these qualities position him to recreate the spectacular finishes that made Emelianenko a global icon.

“I watched Fedor’s fights on my broken computer, and it was that fight that took place in Pride. Back then, I couldn’t even think that someone would compare us,” he said.

“This will be the best show I will put on. I will go forward and knock out my opponent. Japan needs a second Fedor Emelianenko.”

Anatoly Malykhin promises vintage performance against “Reug Reug”

Anatoly Malykhin plans to transport Japanese fight fans back to mixed martial arts’ golden era with his fighting approach. The Russian destroyer understands that Fedor Emelianenko’s dominance wasn’t simply about winning but delivering memorable performances that created lasting impact.

Tokyo holds special significance for Malykhin beyond championship implications. His appreciation for the city’s martial arts history and culture motivates him to honor those traditions through spectacular combat displays. The venue choice adds emotional weight to his redemption story.

Malykhin’s finishing rate throughout his ONE Championship career mirrors Emelianenko’s devastating effectiveness. Every victory has come via highlight-reel fashion, demonstrating the complete skill set that separates elite heavyweights from ordinary competitors seeking championship glory.

“When I visited Tokyo, Japan, for the first time, the first thing I noticed was a place with great history and people who value martial arts very much,” he said.

“I don’t want to be beaten. You will see the same Anatoly who knocks out his opponents, whom you all love. The version that always goes forward, hunts for a knockout, goes for a bonus, and gives himself completely in a fight.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

