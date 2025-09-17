Jorge Masvidal blasts Conor McGregor: “Fight style and campaign trail the same”

By Dylan Bowker - September 16, 2025
Conor McGregor, Ireland, UFC, MMA

Jorge Masvidal recently took a shot at Conor McGregor after the latter’s abandoned political aspirations came to light. McGregor, for the last little while, had professed his desire to run for president of Ireland. He had received support from Elon Musk as well as tacit acknowledgments from Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson. Alas, ‘The Notorious’ would announce on social media that he would no longer be running for political office. With the election to come next month, McGregor did not receive the required nominations to run.

Taking to his personal social media to take his name out of the running for the Irish presidency, McGregor stated,

“Following careful reflection, and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race. This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment in time.”

A former BMF champion and multi-time UFC welterweight title challenger did not stay silent on this matter as Masvidal worked in a crack at McGregor’s fighting career and political aspirations online. In a screenshotted comment from his Instagram account, which has been obtained by media outlets, Masvidal said,

“Fight style and campaign trail the same pull out”

Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal are both eyeing the UFC White House card

While Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor clearly are not on great terms with one another, the commonality between the two is their desire to compete at the 2026 UFC card at the White House. With rumblings of that White House event transpiring in June next year, many of mixed martial arts’ biggest stars are vying for spots on the card.

Conor McGregor spoke to TMZ about this planned event to mark the United States’ 250th birthday. When touching on his desired in-cage return for Summer 2026, McGregor said,

“I’m very happy that it’s June. It was on in July, now it’s a month earlier. Even better! Bring it to April, why not? Let’s celebrate the birthday early. I celebrate my birthday months in advance. That’s a definitely [I’m fighting at the White House]. For sure. That’s my event. That’s my event for sure.”

For Jorge Masvidal, in terms of his sentiment with competing on the UFC’s White House card in the next calendar year, Masvidal quipped [via CasinoHawks],

“Leon Edwards needs to fight me. That’s what he should do. I should fight Leon, boom, and seal that chapter. I’m still interested in that. If Leon’s interested in that we can make that happen tomorrow. I don’t think Leon wants it for some reason. He’s a little worried. A little gun-shy. He knows that we’re gonna stand there and bang. And it’s not gonna work out well for him and he cannot outwrestle me.”

